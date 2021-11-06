SEBRING — Highlands County residents, along with the rest of Florida, can expect to see lots of rain this weekend, with some areas of coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss, manager of Highlands County Emergency Management said she didn’t expect to see much flooding from this event, however.
“Currently, we’re not really looking at any issues for this rain event,” Reiss said early Friday afternoon. “We will continue to monitor the areas that tend to flood in heavy rain and keep an eye open for heavy cells.”
If heavy storm cells pop up, they could bring heavier rain and even tornadoes. or heavier rainfall and tornadoes. As of 1 p.m. Friday, she expected to see 48 hours of 1 to 1.5 inches of widespread rain, or basically light rain with some heavy spots straight through the rest of today — Saturday, Nov. 6.
“It’s pretty much the same for the entire state of Florida right now,” Reiss said.
There’s no word on what this would do to local activities, particularly the 54th Annual Sebring Arts & Crafts Festival, set for today in downtown Sebring. The Highlands News-Sun reached out to the Highlands Art League to find out what contingency plans they have, but did not receive a call back by press time Friday.
As of 7 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that Florida from Interstate 4 south could expect intense weather, with a risk of severe thunderstorms with lightning and wind gusts, and possible tornadoes. The day would include heavy rainfall, with amounts up to 2-3 inches in general and some areas seeing higher amounts with localized flooding.
The storm developed from a low pressure system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, NWS reported, and was expected to move northeast across Florida on its way to the Carolina Coast, pulling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. With the worst of the storms on Friday, today is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending late this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s in the north of Florida and to the upper 70s in the south. Winds are expected to blow north by northwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
Sunday may clear up, with highs in the upper 60s in the north and in the lower 70s in the south, again with north by northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda advised that outdoor events could be delayed or postponed by the downpours and lightning threats, with heavy rain slowing travel on roadways by reducing visibility and increasing the risk of hydroplaning. Anyone heading to the beach, Sojda said, might find themselves chased back inside by the rain and storms.
“November is the driest month of the year in a large part of Florida,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk, “and rainfall amounts from this storm could reach, and even double, average monthly November levels.”
The storm had already drenched much of Texas on Wednesday, with an average of 0.5-1.5 inches of rain stretching south from Fort Worth, AccuWeather reported, and some area with up to 3 inches just north and west of Brownsville, Texas.
A cold front rolling across the Southeast ahead of the storm would collide with warm, humid air over the Peninsula, AccuWeather stated, setting up an air-mass collision that would provide a path for the storm. As of 3 a.m. Friday morning, locations near Fort Myers had already reported rainfall amounts up to half an inch, and in the hours that followed, places just south of Naples reported amounts of 1.93 inches and Sanibel reported 3.05 inches.
By early Friday morning, the NWS office in Miami had issued severe thunderstorm warnings across four Southern Florida counties, along with a marine warning of the risk of waterspouts within strong thunderstorms.