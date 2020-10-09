After listening to the Trump/Bob Woodward tapes made in February, and the Trump address to the Nation in March and early April about COVID19, and then in early September, Trump's explanation of why he lied in March and April about it, the logic goes like this: There is a huge category 5 storm-of-the-century hurricane building in the Atlantic. It will destroy most of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, and, with the help of a sharpie, Alabama. But don't tell anyone. They might panic.
Tony Teets
Lake Placid