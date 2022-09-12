SEBRING — The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season hits its “peak” in September, when most storms arrive.
This year has had just two hurricanes and three tropical storms — so far.
Hurricane Danielle formed as a tropical storm on Sept. 1, became a hurricane Sept. 2 only to wax and wane between hurricane strength. Hurricane Earl formed as a tropical storm on Sept. 2 near the Caribbean Sea, and became a hurricane last Tuesday.
Earl is still in the Atlantic, moving east-northeast, away from the Eastern Seaboard.
The other storms were Tropical Storms Alex, Bonnie and Colin.
The National Hurricane Center has stated that 2022 marks the first season since 1997 and the third since 1950 with no cyclones forming in August, but cautions that conditions can change rapidly to have dangerous storms in the coming weeks.
To quote the American Red Cross: “Are you ready?”
There’s still time to prepare. If you know you are in a zone prone to floods, storm surge or tornadoes, and if your home cannot withstand the winds and water, you may want to prepare to evacuate, according to Ready.gov, a site managed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
If you plan to shelter in place, you will want to prepare your home for the storm and supplies for the aftermath. The American Red Cross warns that a mobile/manufactured home or recreational vehicle will not provide safe shelter from tropical or hurricane-force winds.
As with any disaster, make a plan, then make a kit, the Red Cross advises.
An emergency supplies kit, whether you stay or go, should contain shelf-stable food, water, medicine and toiletries. A “Go-Kit” should have at least three days of supplies that you can carry with you. If possible, pack for a week.
Include backup batteries and chargers for your mobile phone, medical or mobility devices, such as a motorized wheelchair.
Your “Stay-at-Home Kit” should have two weeks of food, water and toiletries, since stores and pharmacies may be closed. You may want to store a month’s supply of medications.
In either case, pack personal, financial and medical records in waterproof packaging. You may want to invest in a battery-powered and/or hand-crank charging radio, and learn First Aid and CPR, just in case.
If you want to evacuate, plan now where you will go, how you will get there, where you will stay and for how long. The Red Cross advises you should also plan for help getting out of your house, into or out of your car or to have someone drive you, if needed.
If you plan to shelter in place, prepare to live without power, water, natural gas, gasoline, phone and internet for a long time, Red Cross advises. You will also need to harden your home against high winds or plan to go to a public shelter.
During the storm, stay in a small, windowless room in the interior of a sturdy building on the lowest level that is not likely to flood.
If you are in an area that is likely to flood, Red Cross states, know where you can go to reach higher ground before flood waters reach you. Also check your insurance policies regarding storm damage.
If you have items outside, such as lawn furniture and trash cans that could be picked up by high winds, secure them or store them in a secure place.
Trim trees that might fall on your home, clean gutters and downspouts of clogging debris, sandbag entrances that could let in floodwater and shutter your windows with permanent shutters or pre-cut plywood. Make sure you have protective materials such as plastic sheeting and sandbags.
Afterward, if you have a generator, make sure you know how to operate it safely, so it does not let carbon monoxide and other fumes into the house.
If you have evacuated, wait for officials to say it is safe before going back home, and avoid damaged or fallen power lines, poles and downed wires.
Also, do not touch floodwaters. They may contain sewage, bacteria and chemicals that can make you ill.
For further instructions and answers to questions, visit Ready.gov and RedCross.org.