SEBRING — Hurricane season just started a few days ago and meteorologists have their eyes on a potential tropical storm headed toward Florida this weekend. Regardless of where the storm ultimately hits, Highlands County is in for wet weather today and throughout the weekend. At 5:40 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Ruskin issued a tropical storm watch for Highlands County.
On Thursday afternoon, the system is possible to form into a tropical storm within 24-48 hours, if not sooner, according to NOAA Meteorologist Austin Flannery. A tropical storm will have sustained winds of 39 mph or more.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been watching an area of low pressure over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula. The area contains thunderstorms that NOAA is calling disorganized. The disturbance was referred to as Invest 91 on Thursday.
Highlands County is expected to see about 3-5 inches of rain from this system. Flannery said starting today there will be increased chances of showers and thunderstorms and again on Saturday. By Sunday evening, storms should start “winding down.” Flooding could take place in the typical low-laying areas that hold water during storms.
“They will be like the typical rain and thunderstorms in the summer,” Flannery said. “It’s possible to have more storms moving faster than usual.”
If this storm is named, it will be Alex. This storm formed from remnants of Hurricane Agatha after it fell apart coming across the Yucatan.
“This is a good reminder to have a hurricane plan in place,” Flannery said. “It’s a good time to review your plan in case you need it.”
After careful consideration of the impeding storm this weekend, the Hurricane Expo scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at Lakeshore Mall has been rescheduled from Saturday, June 11. The outdoor concert with Erin Sena will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and all speakers and vendors will be in attendance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11.
Hurricane preparedness information can be found at ready.gov and noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.
Highlands County Emergency Management is monitoring the progress of tropical events in the Gulf.
Due to the potential of heavy rainfall in some areas, the county will have sandbags and sand available to the public.
Sandbags will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today only at the Emergency Operations Center, 6850 W. George Blvd., in Sebring. If you cannot get to the EOC, the county suggests many local hardware stores have sandbags available for purchase.
The county provides empty bags; 10 bags per person. Bring a shovel and a partner to help with filling sandbags.