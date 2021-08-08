I had never given much thought to writing a “memoir.” I always thought it was something a famous or wealthy person would hire a “ghost writer” to write. I guess I never gave it much thought because I’m not even close to being either rich or famous.
My daughter Melissa surprised me last Father’s Day with a gift of Storyworth.com. I think it was regular $99 and she got an introductory price of $89 for one year. Storyworth listed hundreds of questions that you could choose from to use for the weekly topic to write about. My daughter was able to make up some of her own questions. One question she added was “what did you do when you brought your first daughter home?’ (Melissa was my first daughter.)
I can change the order of the questions, attach pictures, delete and replace questions or skip a week. I was able to list email addresses of anyone I wanted to view my stories. I started by listing my brother and sister as they were part of the stories. I soon expanded the list to include some cousins and friends. My siblings and cousins now call me to correct my memories that are 65 or 70 years old.
An email is sent to me every Monday morning. I type out a reply to the email and hit send. That brings my story back to Storyworth. A “story” can be a paragraph or as many pages needed to tell your story. I can go back anytime to edit, delete or add pictures. I’m a little “technology challenged” but I’ve been able to find my way through the website and the instructions. I emailed questions to Storyworth a couple of times and they would answer me the next day.
At the end of 52 weeks, they assemble your stories into a book and send it to you. It would cost extra if you ordered additional copies or wanted color instead of black and white pictures.
My brother, sister and cousins are enjoying this as much as I am. They are all younger than I am and have memories and stories I’ve either never heard of or I had the story wrong. I’m enjoying sharing my memories and the new level of communication between my siblings, cousins and myself.
So far, I’m happy with Storyworth. If it sounds like something you’d like to try, check it out and make sure it’s right for you. Tell them some rich, famous, old guy sent you.
Bob Fromhartz is a resident of Spring Lake.