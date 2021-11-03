LAKE PLACID — Robert Strathy was led to the Tomoka Heights Clubhouse under false pretenses Friday morning and was pleasantly surprised when he found friends waiting to celebrate his 93rd birthday.
“I’m flabbergasted,” Strathy exclaimed, calling his sneaky friend, Lloyd Lueken, a rascal.
Lueken was only one of the conspirators however, as Pamela Barden was the organizing genius that pulled off the surprise party and parade. Dozens of Strathy’s friends, families and neighbors gathered outside a parade filed by Strathy, wishing him warm birthday wishes and thanking him for his military service in the Unites States Navy.
First responders drove by with their lights flashing. The firefighters, EMTs and Lake Placid Chief of Police stopped their vehicles and got out to shake Strathy’s hand. Veteran service organizations were included in the parade and saluted the birthday boy. A caravan of golf carts drove by the crowd with the occupants’ waving flags and smiling. Strathy saluted and waved to the participants with a smile from ear to ear.
The party continued inside the clubhouse and David Fearnley of the Disabled American Veterans presented Strathy with a certificate and pins commemorating Strathy’s 65 years of membership. Strathy has been a member of DAV for 67 years. He continues to serve on the Veteran’s Advisory Council for the county commissioners. He feels the county is supportive of its veterans.
The county’s Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Williams spoke about Strathy’s wisdom and said, like E. F. Hutton, people listen when he talks.
“His service and sacrifice to this country is untouched,” Williams said. “He still continues to serve his country by helping veterans within this community. I want to thank everyone that is sitting here today honoring such a beautiful, wonderful, first-and-foremost human being, but a veteran who served our country and served our country proudly. Mr. Strathy, we salute you and we love you.”
His son, Dr. Kevin Strathy, was able to fly in from Africa to come to the birthday celebration. He told the audience his father didn’t let his polio hold him back.
“We’re talking about disabled veterans, and he was never disabled to me. He was a tough (SOB),” Kevin joked while the audience laughed. “He kept us in line. We were afraid of him. He taught me a lot about what disability is. I’ve seen it in other people, and I’ve seen people who have overcome, and I’ve seen people who wallow in self-pity and you know where he is. He’s a tremendous example of what a human being should be and I’m proud to call him Dad.”
Robert and his late wife Betty were married for more than 66 “marvelous” years and had identical twin sons, Kevin and Gregg, and a daughter Robin. He said he loved his wife and his family.
Strathy was diagnosed with polio on Oct. 12, 1953 while in the Navy. Long-term effects from the disease would lead to his retirement from the military. He would eventually earn a master’s degree in hospital administration.
“That just destroyed my career,” he said. “I went through a lot of therapy recovering. I went to school to get my master’s degree and had a very successful business and two identical twin boys that are surgeons and a daughter who has a degree in engineering.”
Robert couldn’t take credit for his longevity. He said it was all in the genes and his family tends to live long lives.
“All in all, it’s been a good life,” Strathy said. “I’ve had a great life and a great family.”