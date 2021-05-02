SEBRING — It happens every day, someone finds a stray animal and rescues it. They take it into their home, clean them up, feed and water them and — if needed — take them to the veterinarian for care. Some will post the lost pet on social media to help reunite Fido with its owner. That’s what a good Samaritan would do. Some people may fall in love with the rescued animal and plan to keep it when the owner doesn’t show up. Good intentions aside, that may not be the best approach in the eyes of the law.
Individuals should educate themselves before keeping a stray and proceed with caution. In Florida, lost animals are considered property under Florida State Statute 705.102. The original owner has rights. Yes, even if it appears they were abandoned.
“It’s not finders keepers,” Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Clay Kinslow of Animal Services said.
According to the law, the “finder” of Fido has no rights until 90 days after the animal is found. After the 90 days, the finder only has partial ownership. The original owner still has their full rights. Kinslow explained that the finder should only provide emergency care for the animal because he/she is not your property. For instance, do not neuter the animal or re-home it because the owner could sue you.
Because the owner still has rights, he could take the dog back, even after 90 days. This could lead to heartbreak after getting attached and a civil law suit.
Kinslow said anyone who sees a stray should notify animal services. He also said the person who found the animal should do everything to find the owner to strengthen their case, should the need arise.
If you plan on keeping the animal, after attempting to find the owner, a shorter route to legally owning is to take it to Highlands County Animal Services.
“We will check the dog for a microchip to try and reunite the dog with its owner,” Kinslow said. “If the owner did not register the chip we track the chip back to the facility that put the chip in to see if they have the contact information.”
Kinslow explained there is a five-day hold on animals so they can try to find the owner. After the five-day hold, if the owner has not been found, the person who found the animal will be asked if they want to adopt the animal first.
“Then they are legally adopted,” he said.
The adoption fee will include the neutering/spaying and microchipping the animal, along with the knowledge the animal is legally yours. Kinslow is a big proponent of microchipping. He has seen first-hand many dogs reunited with their owners, sometimes even after a significant time. Animal services will microchip your pet for $10.
Call HCSO Animal Services for more information on microchipping or to report a lost or found animal at 863-402-6730.