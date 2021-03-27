SEBRING — Behind the one-hit shutout pitching performance of Zachary Doorlag, the Sebring Blues Streaks toppled the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Thursday night at Fireman’s Field by an 8-0 score to improve to 10-5 on the season.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, the Blue Streaks broke through in the third after Giovanni Perez and Beny Biker Jr. hit one-out back-to-back singles. Perez and and Bikar advanced to third and second respectively on a double steal and Perez scored the first run of the game a moment later on a passed ball and Bikar later scored on a wild pitch to give Sebring a 2-0 lead.
Doorlag helped himself at the plate driving in a third run on a sacrifice fly into right field as Sebring finished the third inning with a 3-0 lead.
Sebring added a run in the bottom of the fourth as Joey Warner led off the inning reaching first after being hit by a pitch. With one out, Warner advanced to third on a double by Trey Rowe and scored on a throwing error as the Blue Streaks widened their lead to 4-0.
The Blue Streaks doubled up on the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a four run outburst.
Case McClelland led off the inning with a walk for Sebring, with Peyton Spencer coming in as a courtesy runner for McClelland. Spencer would not be on the bases long as he scored on a double by Doorlag into left to make the score 5-0 as Doorlag advanced to third on the throw to home.
Sebring increased their lead to 6-0 as Doorlag scored on wild pitch.
With the bases empty and no outs, Trey Bender doubled into left field to get the Blue Streaks started again. After a line out, Bender scored on an error by the Lake Placid second baseman on a hard hit low line drive by Joey Warner as the Blue Streaks took a 7-0 lead.
Rhett Vaughn made the score 8-0 with a double into left to drive in Warner to complete the scoring in the fifth inning.
During this time, Doorlag continued to throw a no-hitter through the first five innings and went into the seventh inning still not surrendering a base hit.
Striking out the first batter, only two outs away, Lake Placid’s Jacob Morgan broke up the no-hit bid with a groundball single up the middle that made it past the diving attempt to snare by the Sebring shortstop.
After an error, Doorlag got the next two batters out to complete the one hit shutout complete game in which he also struck out nine batters.
Lake Placid will be home on Thursday, April 1 against the Frostproof Bulldogs.
Sebring will travel on Tuesday to play Desoto before hosting Commerce on Thursday.