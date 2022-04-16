AVON PARK – Eight schools graced Joe Franza Stadium on Tuesday afternoon and evening for a track and field meet, in which the Hardee Wildcats placed first in both the boys and girls overall team points.
On the girls side, Hardee amassed 184 points, easily outpacing Sebring, who finished second 127.5. Third through eighth are as follows: (3) Lake Placid 110, (4) Donahue Academy 87.5, (5) LaBelle 37, (6) Lake Wales 34, (7) Avon Park 23.5 and (8) DeSoto County 21.5.
On the boys side, the Hardee athletes squeezed past Sebring by eight points, finishing with 187.7 to the Blue Streaks 179.7. Finishing third through seventh are as follows: (3) Donahue Academy 103.1, (4) Lake Placid 66, (5) DeSoto County 56, (6) LaBelle 33.5 and (7) Avon Park 33.
Top results of local Highlands County athletes are as follows:
Boys:
100 Meters: (2) Keveun Mason, Lake Placid10.91.
200 Meters: (1) Jalen Knighten, Sebring 22.65.
400 Meters: (1) Hector Perez, Avon Park 52.72.
800 Meters: (1) David Stephens, Sebring 2:13.00
1600 Meters: (7) Anthony Reyes, Lake Placid 5:22.00
3200 Meters: (1) Jacob Delong, Sebring 10:22.00
110 Hurdles: (5) Micael Suarez, Avon Park 21.98
300 Hurdles: (2) Quan Shuler, Sebring 46.38
4x100 Relays: (1) Sebring 44.94
4x400 Relays: (1) Sebring 3:50.00
4x800 Realys: (3) Christoffer Garcia, Fredrick Grabner, Hector Perez, Anthony Sostre-Soto – Avon Park 9:27.00
High Jump: (1) Jamesley Paul, Sebring 5-10
Pole Vault: (4) Daniel Smith, Lake Placid 7-4.5
Long Jump: (3) Jamesley Paul, Sebring 17-10.75
Triple Jump: (3) Ezra Anderson, Sebring 34-4.25
Shot Put: (1) Robert Swaine, Sebring 36-11.75
Discus: (1) Caleb Bush, Sebring 124-1
Javelin: (2) Wajda Haifa, Lake Placid 84-1
Girls:
100 Meters: (2) Leilani McMillian, Sebring 12.63
200 Meters: (2) Ramiya Hawthorne, Sebring 26.15
400 Meters: (2) Chloe Leblanc, Lake Placid 1:01.00
800 Meters: (2) Carlyn Bobo, Lake Placid 2:36.00
1600 Meters: (1) Carlyn Bobo, Lake Placid 5:29.00
3200 Meters: (1) Carlyn Bobo, Lake Placid 12:08.00
100 Hurdles: (1) Chloe Leblanc, Lake Placid 17.28
300 Hurdles: (1) Zoe Wortinger, Avon Park 52.33
4x100 Relay: (1) Ramiya Hawthorne, Jaliah Davis, Keely Jones and Leilani McMillian, Sebring 51.50
4x400 Relay: (1) Jaliah Davis, Ramiya Hawthorne, Keely Jones and Leilani McMillian, Sebring 4:20.00
4x800 Relay: (3) Kinsley White, Meghan Lethbridge, Jorgiannah Marvin and Cerina Palmer, Sebring 12:19.00
High Jump: (3) Mallory Green, Avon Park 4-0.75
Pole Vault: (1) Chloe Leblanc, Lake Placid 9-4.25
Long Jump: (2) Carmella Douse, Sebring 13-6.75
Triple Jump: (1) Dylah Samuels, Sebring 29-3.75
Shot Put: (1) D’nazia Bent, Sebring 34-0
Discuss: (2) Audria Smith, Sebring 71-5
Javelin: (4) Jasmine Ferra Hernandez, Lake Placid 47-9
Districts will be on Tuesday hosted by Lake Placid with many of these team plus more participating.