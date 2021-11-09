The Sebring Blue Streaks had no worries about making the Class 5A FHSAA Football State Championships. As district champions, the Blue Streaks knew they would be competing in the playoffs.
It was a different story for the Lake Placid Green Dragons. The team faced some uncertainty regarding the playoffs, especially after Friday’s loss to county rival Avon Park. But when the FHSAA released the playoff brackets on Sunday, the Green Dragons found out they had qualified for the Class 3A playoffs and will make the trip to Orlando on Friday to face The First Academy.
The First Academy (7-2) averaged 39.4 points during the regular season and allowed 10.7. The Royals are on a five-game winning streak in which they outscored their opponents 257-26.
The team rushed for 32 touchdowns during the season, with Terrence Mosley II the leading rusher, gaining 1,040 yards on the season and 16 touchdowns, while Dinari Bennett added 878 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Quarterback James McGinn threw for 745 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season for The First Academy.
The Green Dragons (4-6) averaged 20.7 points per game and allowed 21.3 points. Keveun Mason led the team with 653 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, while also having one of the team’s two receiving touchdowns on the season.
The Blue Streaks (6-3) found out they’ll be hosting a pretty good Wesley Chapel (6-3) squad at Firemen’s Field on Friday. The Streaks averaged 27.5 points per game and allowed 14.4 points.
Travis Kerney led Sebring’s rushing attack with 849 yards and 10 TDs, while quarterback Cameron Kimbrell threw for 806 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Wildcats averaged 28.1 points per game and allowed 14.7 points per game. Wesley Chapel likes to run the ball and Jaylan Blake is the team’s leading rusher with 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Both games are slated to kick-off at 7:30 p.m.