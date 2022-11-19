SEBRING — Over in the gym of Sebring High, the sound of shoes squeaking echoes out of the metal doors. Shouts can be heard as the Streaks practice with the intensity of a Final Four game. And it’s only November.
The Sebring High School boys basketball team will hit the hardwood this winter with a new group of young men coached by Princeton Harris.
The Blue Streaks will work with a retooled roster. Seniors Peyton Spencer, Aiden Wallace, Devontae Powell and Filip Sanda are gone. Not to mention they’ll have to replace nearly 20 points, five rebounds and four assists per game with leading scorer Marshall O’Hern transferring to Bartow High School.
Harris said they should be OK with losing those seniors plus O’Hern. He’s expecting junior guard KJ Turner to fill into that scoring role. Harris called him a very versatile player who can play the point, shooting guard, small forward and power forward. Turner averaged 17.7 points per game in 15 contests on junior varsity in 2021-2022.
“Very athletic, universal kid,” Harris said. “Not quite the same type of scorer, but he’s a defender (and) he’s a slasher where Marshall really wasn’t a slasher. So (we’re) expecting big things from him.”
Harris also mentioned how he spent the summer with Bruce Telesky, Sylvester Lewis, David Allen, Dyveon Collymore, Jordan Gregory, Kaleb Nobles, Damian Martinez plus Davonnie Trent who transferred back from Lake Region. He thinks all that work developing them in summer league should pay dividends.
Harris said two young guys who can be really good for them if they continue improving are Nobles and Martinez. He said Martinez can be an asset as a shooter. While Telesky is excited to see what Nobles can do.
“He’s a hustler, he hustles hard,” Telesky said. “He’s worked a lot, like a lot, of this offseason. So I want to see (if) maybe he blossoms like crazy this year for his sophomore year.”
Collymore, who is a starting wide receiver for the football team, has also really improved according to Harris. He’ll be pivotal in the team’s “three second or less” offense. The Streaks want to get out on the break and put pressure on defenses with their speed.
“We’re going to get after you,” Harris said. “Eighty-four feet we’re going to get after you and we’re going to run.”
Telesky said he worked in the offseason to improve his court vision, something that’s essential in the fast break. Meanwhile, center Sylvester Lewis worked on his conditioning so he can get up and down the court for both offense and defense.
The big man will be a big part of the Blue Streaks’ interior defense. He’s worked to get better at that. Lewis is someone who prides himself on leading by example, not making too much noise. Harris thinks some of the younger plays will be drawn to that.
And when he’s off the floor, Harris believes his team’s balance will be its strength. Because even if they lose Lewis’s height while he’s on the bench, the Streaks get faster and can maintain their pace. Their defensive identity will involve plenty of trapping.