Lake Placid’s Carlyn Bobo captured the girls Class 2A-District 12 cross country championship title last week during the district meet, which was held in Ft. Myers. Bobo’s time of 18:59.91 was more than 1:25 faster than second-place finisher Julia Reitz, of Bishop Verot.
Lake Placid’s Clarissa Oliveras was 25th in 25:04.57, with Emily Tuning placing 32nd in 28:02.31; Veronica Chillemi was 36th in 29:39.67; Monica Chillemi placed 37th in 30:12.21 and Meredith Shin was 39th in 35:15.83.
For the Lake Placid boys, Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz was 42nd in 20:50.73; Angel Gonzalez placed 49th in 21:39.27; Edgar Cancino was 53rd in 22:41.70; Alex Rivera was 55th in 23:50.85; Brendan Nietubicz placed 56th in 25:07.44; and Jose Martinez placed 57th in 26:40.88.
The Sebring Blue Streaks competed in the Class 3A-District 7 meet at Lake Region High School on Saturday and both the boys and girls teams placed second. The boys placed second with 37 points, which was right behind district champions, Lake Wales, who scored 30 points.
Nicholas Colbert paced Sebring with a 4th-place finish in 16:54.37; Ian Velez was 5th in 17:00.76; Daniel Morgan was 6th in 17:07.31; Hector Perez placed 9th in 17:38.63; Andre Wilson was 13th in 17:57.66; Jacob Delong finished 14th in 17:59.44; Xander Farrow placed 16th in 18:19.09; Colten Meier was 17th in 18:21.20; Miguel Arceo was 19th in 18:36.88; and William Carol was 20th in 18:41.77.
The Hardee girls won the team title with 29 points, while Sebring scored 43.
Reagan Lenihan led the Sebring girls with a 4th-place finish in 21:55.66; Madysen Truax placed 7th in 22:39.84; Cerina Palmer placed 9th in 22:44.59; Kinsley Myers placed 16th in 24:38.85; Jacey Mandrell was 18th in 24:50.76; Jorgiannah Marvin placed 23rd in 25:07.16; Isabella Manint was 24th in 25:13.70; Arielle Meier was 29th in 26:31.67; Lauren Anzueto was 30th in 26:54.25; and Crystal Mendoza was 35th in 28:30.50.
The Avon Park Red Devils were in action in the Class 2A-District 11 meet in Lakeland and the Red Devil boys were led by Elvis Rodriguez, who placed 21st in 22:14.63; Elvis Ortiz was 22nd in 22:15.16; Josue Mendiola was 32nd in 24:30.28; Alejandro Hernandez finished 33rd in 25:03.42; Landon Cox was 36th in 25:40.95; and Junito Rosado was 42nd in 27:13.42.
Amanda Catania led the girls, placing 19th in 25:53.64; Adrianna Martinez was 31st in 29:24.53; Bridget Esquivel was 39th in 33:41.61; Catherine Murray was 41st in 35:39.81; Brianna Martinez was 42nd in 35:47.56; and Haily Allen was 46th in 43:13.03.