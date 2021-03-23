SEBRING — Spring break wasn’t too kind to the Sebring Blue Streaks.
Sebring High School Baseball fell to South Lake High School 3-1 in its final game of the Blue Streak Invitational on Wednesday. SHS finished 1-2 in the tournament and Wednesday was the team’s second game of the invitational scoring just one run.
The Streaks fell behind early in this low-scoring affair. Cameron Kimbrell started on the mound for Sebring and a shaky first inning by him and the defense led to the deficit.
Kimbrell looked sharp on the first hitter with a quick 0-2 count but ended up walking him on four straight balls. After a fielder’s choice to get the lead runner, South Lake’s Logan Peterson doubled to left to give the Eagles runners on second and third with one out.
Then the defense lapsed. Zach Doorlag committed an error in right field to score one runner and advance the other and a second error by shortstop Joey Warner scored a second run.
Kimbrell settled in after that, forcing two straight outs to end the first. He continued to work out of jams and throw up zeroes until being replaced after the fourth. He finished the day with two hits, two walks and two unearned runs plus a strikeout over four innings of work.
“He’s a guy who’s been great all year. And the first inning, he just had a little rough inning and when we needed to make that play behind him to help him out, we just didn’t do it,” Head Coach Jasone DeWitt said. “We talked about that: being able help a guy that’s struggling a little bit on the bump. And we didn’t do it. So, it made him throw some extra pitches. And then he settled in, and he pounded the zone and he did a good job. He’s a guy that’s always going to be there and compete...”
Warner took over on the hill for Kimbrell to start the fifth. He finished the final three innings allowing one earned run, three hits and a walk plus three strikeouts on 41 pitches.
The Streaks responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the first frame. Doorlag smoked a double to dead center field to lead off the inning. He scored two plays later thanks to a pair of productive ground outs by Giovanni Perez and Case McClelland.
And while a one or two run disadvantage is manageable, it might as well have been 10 because Sebring couldn’t do much offensively.
In fact, Doorlag’s double was the team’s only hit of the day. After a hit by pitch following McClelland’s at-bat in the first, South Lake starter Robert Tracy retired 17 consecutive Blue Streak batters.
Sebring didn’t see another baserunner until Trey Bender’s a one-out walk in the seventh.
South Lake Head Coach Eric Leitner said Tracy threw all three of his pitches for strikes and utilized the Eagles’ nice defensive effort to keep Sebring in check. DeWitt mentioned his team didn’t do enough to put pressure on Tracy or take advantage of what he gave the offense.
“He was just throwing strikes, and we were taking some decent pitches,” DeWitt said. “And then we started chasing pitches up. We got two strikes on us he’d throw it up and we tried to swing at the pitch that was at the chest and we just couldn’t catch up with it. We just couldn’t lay off anything above our hands today.”
Tracy earned the win and complete game with seven innings of one-hit ball, one earned run, a walk and three strikeouts.
Close ball games are always rough to lose. Sometimes they come down to one or two plays.
“In two-run game, it’s little things throughout the game that are going to make a difference and us not executing whether it was defensively, on the bump or even a couple things on the offensive side were the difference,” DeWitt said. “They made every play and we didn’t. We gave them a few extra outs and they took advantage of it.”
He’s spoken with his squad about “controlling the beast” and keeping a cool head while not rushing things. And the Streaks just didn’t do it Wednesday.
Their failures come from everyone trying to make up for a mistake all at once and tries to do too much. It’s all about staying within themselves.
But he still found positives from the invitational despite the rough few games. They saw some really good baseball over the last three days. Now, the team has a few days off for break and DeWitt hopes it’ll give them an opportunity to recharge.
“Right now, as coaches, it’s our job to go back at it on Monday and have a game plan for the back half of the season,” DeWitt said. “I expect us to come out and be ready to work on Monday and get back on a winning streak on Tuesday.”
Sebring’s next game is a home showdown tonight with IMG Academy Blue.