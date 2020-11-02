I'm back for a second try to get the street light on the southwest corner of Lake Francis Road fixed/replaced. I don't know how long the light has been out this time and I would hope that I am not the only person concerned about this problem.
The last time I wrote to this newspaper, I had a couple of phone calls from local politicians wanting to help. Maybe they are still reading this and will again provide assistance. If they can, I thank them in advance.
The tags on the pole are #139824 019838 and 6-79662, if this helps identify who owns the pole.
Ed Cunningham
Lake Placid