I have to take issue with a letter of April 16. To compare the way our forefathers came into this country and the way the illegal immigrants are coming into this country now is just plain ridiculous. The letter should have been titled “Everyone has a chance to rip off the USA.”
Today the illegal immigrant’s concept of the phrase streets “paved with gold” mean to them that everything is free. We cannot save the world!
The biggest majority of the illegal immigrants coming over are doing so because of all the free benefits they will receive. The American taxpayer has to house, food, cloth, educate, provide medical care, and the list goes on, to each one of these immigrants. When our government officials put foreigners before Americans, we have taxation without representation. The majority of these illegal immigrants do not want to get a job and work because then they would have to pay taxes.
If you do any research on this, I am sure that you will find out these illegal immigrants are getting more money and more benefits than we are. They are driving new vehicles and heaping up their grocery carts while talking on their new Smartphones. When a U.S. citizen goes to the ER, even with a life-threatening emergency, you have to wait until all of the illegal immigrants are attended to.
The illegal immigrants are the priority of our government and our only purpose as American citizens is to pay for all of their needs. If you think this is fair, you are insane. This is so wrong and I will never apologize for the way I feel. I am perfectly fine with immigrants coming into our country and abiding by our immigration laws. If you think this huge influx of illegal immigrants is not going to affect your life, you are sadly mistaken.
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid