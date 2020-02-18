SEBRING — William Streiff, 51, of Sebring, was released from jail Sunday morning after making bail. He was charged with disturbing the peace and carrying a concealed weapon, a knife — both misdemeanor charges, according to the arrest report.
Streiff was not charged with the stabbing death of Patrick Shea Robinette, 33, of Sebring, around 9 p.m. Thursday. Robinette died from the stab wound at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. The Highlands County sheriff’s public information officer said the investigation was “ongoing” and interviews were still being conducted.
Despite rumors, Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said no one had contacted him about the matter nor had his office put out a statement. Thus far, there is no charge that would require a Stand Your Ground defense.
The HCSO arrest report shows the altercation and ensuing stabbing took place at Jacklin Avenue and East Recreation Drive. It also shows that upon arrival at the scene of the incident, deputies saw Streiff walking south on Jacklin Avenue. The deputy who wrote the report said deputies were familiar with the suspect carrying a knife.
While the deputy talked to Streiff, he allegedly pointed to his waistband and indicated he had a knife.
“At this time, William produced a large fixed blade knife in a sheath that was concealed in his waist band. The knife was not being carried in an ordinary manner,” the deputy wrote.
According to the report, the knife was 12 inches with a blade length at 7 inches; dispatch told the deputy that Streiff was “denied” a concealed weapons permit and therefore arrested on the charge.
The disturbing the peace charge was added later as the investigation led deputies to the nearby Circle K store, where Streiff had allegedly caused disturbances regularly. Streiff is known locally as the “Circle K Ninja” because of his antics. A witness told deputies he was verbally abused by Streiff as he was leaving the Circle K in his SUV. Another witness corroborated the first witness’ account.
The report shows the complaints started about Streiff as early as 6 a.m. Thursday. The deputy writing the report noted Streiff had been warned against trespassing, so Streiff did not enter the store’s property. A video showed Streiff walking back and forth across the road most of the day on Thursday. His actions to the Circle K customers resulted in the charge of disturbing the peace.
Officials said the stabbing took place a block away behind the store.