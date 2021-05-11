Strengthen the laws against the abusers
Those who wish to remove the protections from the Constitution are at it again. They have taken aim at the Second Amendment, which prohibits government from infringing on our right to keep and bear arms.
Somehow, they pretend this has something to do with hunting. It does not. The Second Amendment is all about protection. In fact, one reason the Japanese did not continue on from Pearl Harbor to the mainland of the U.S. was their fear of an armed populace. Naturally, there’s fear mongering about those who misuse weapons. Their idea is to restrict law-abiding citizens. That’s like penalizing all drivers for the drunk and impaired people who drive and kill innocent motorists.
There are millions of law-abiding gun owners in the United States. Let us strengthen the laws against the abusers and impose irrevocable sentences. For instance, we should forever prohibit those involved in gun crimes from ever casting another ballot. Their sentences should also come without the ability for parole.
In fact, recent actions to de-fund and restrict police make gun ownership for personal protection more important than ever. Tuesday, May 11, at the Highlands Tea Party meeting, gun law expert John Lott will present “The Myths of Gun Control.” This will be a wonderful opportunity for citizens to learn more about this subject. The meeting will be held at the Vietnam Veterans of America building, 33565 Grand Prix Drive, in Sebring. Social hour is at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to begin at 6
Roger Giegerich
Sebring