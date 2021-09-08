One of the first steps in solving physical, mental, emotional concerns is asking the question: Is this action pro-active and beneficial to growth? Pro-active growth is one of the first questions asked by yoga practitioners, as it calls attention to long term habits. As yoga postures focus on inward analysis and outward practice, “Plough Pose” reveals habitual thinking lodged in the back.
Let’s begin today’s practice by standing sideways in front of a long mirror. Study your posture. Begin your critical observation from the bottom of grounded feet, then up the calves to the back of the knees as you slowly lengthen both. Maintain a steady balance as you deeply inhale fresh oxygenated blood and expel toxins as you exhale.
Return your attention to the alignment of the posture. Check to make sure that the ears are directly aligned with the shoulders, not dropping the head forward and straining the neck. Pull the shoulder blades toward the center of the back and keep the abdominal muscles tight to take the curve out of the lower back. Tuck the buttocks forward.
As you stand tall, concentrate on holding a tight, straight back/core as you continue to deeply inhale and exhale through the nose. After rejuvenating the body with fresh oxygenated blood, lie down on your back with legs straight forward. Brace the palms of the hands on the floor and prepare to slowly, with control, thrust the legs overhead and touch the floor with the toes; the chin rests against the chest as you continue to breathe. You can alter Plow by just lowering the legs as far as possible and holding the position for several breaths. Every small move contributes, over time, to lengthening the body into the fuller pose.
To come out of Plough, reverse the movement by bringing the legs slowly back over the head. Bend the knees when the legs are over the chest and return them to the ground.
Plough Pose regenerates the core/heart and back as it refreshes energy in the body when gravity takes over balance. Now, just relax, close the eyes and enjoy the sense of letting go. Plough Pose is a great posture to begin the day or close it. In Richard Hittleman’s book on “Yoga: 28 Day Exercise Plan”, published in 1969, he emphasizes that “as you awaken and cultivate the great reservoir of life-force that lies within you, indescribable positive changes will occur and you begin to experience an unimaged beauty, not only on the physical level but in all aspects of life. It is in this giving that true fulfillment is realized.”
