In Highlands County, many organizations and their employees are working under very difficult conditions at the present time. However, I would like to mention the positive experience I had last week at the Southgate Publix.
I pulled into the parking lot Saturday morning, five minutes prior to opening. The line of people waiting for the doors to open wound around the corner of the building. As one of the last to enter the building, I was greeted at the door with a pleasant “hello, welcome”.
As I weaved through the bustling, crowded aisles, every single Publix employee nicely greeted me, asked if there was anything they could do for me, or help me find anything, then commented “have a nice day.” The stress and pressure these employees are under, was handled very well with an air of composure and pleasantry.
Lastly, the cashiers and baggers were friendly and very efficient in getting everyone through the lines as quickly as possible.
Thanks, Southgate Publix, for turning a dreaded shopping trip into a pleasant experience.
Pat Crowley
Sebring