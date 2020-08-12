Election season makes for some interesting headlines. As a former Okeechobee city councilman, I know this all too well. Aspiring politicians stretch the bounds of reality to make themselves more appealing than the other candidates.
The most ridiculous claim I’ve seen this cycle relates to Ned Hancock’s stance on the Second Amendment. As a gunsmith and someone who makes his living on American’s right to keep and bear arms, I’ve developed a sense for people who understand our constitutional rights and those who grandstand in an attempt to curry favor among voters.
I’ve known Ned Hancock for a while now and I knew his late brother-in-law, Pete Clemons, very well. Ned has been to my shop, and shared his values with me – more than I can say for his opponent. Ned Hancock is as strong on the Second Amendment as any political candidate can be. Take it from me, Ned Hancock is a strong, pro-gun candidate and he has earned my vote.
I hope you will join me in electing Ned Hancock as our next State Representative.
Mike O'Connor
Okeechobee