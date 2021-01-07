SEBRING — Dylan Earl Strickland, 29, of Sebring, was arrested on Jan. 2 after 9 a.m. by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies. He is now facing charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. He is being held in the county's jail on $5,000 bond.
A deputy from HCSO responded to Hoyt Avenue where they found Strickland walking on Mike Kahn Road and acting “out of control.” A family member stated Strickland may have been under the influence of drugs, according to the arrest reports.
Strickland said he was at a neighboring residence to visit someone but was asked to leave by another family member. While patting Strickland down for weapons, Strickland offered to empty his own pockets for convenience sake. The deputy noted an unspent 9mm round of ammo. The deputy noted Strickland had not had his rights restored to have a weapon or ammo.