LAKE PLACID — Lake Country Cruisers had a beautiful summer-like day on Saturday, May 14 for their last Car & Bike Show of the season at the Lake Placid American Legion. Sixty-plus cars and over 100 car lovers attended the show with the farthest coming from Alva, Florida. Professors Dave Alvarez and Garrett Lee from South Florida State College’s automotive and technology departments were on hand with several students from the automotive vocational training program. The Cruiser of the Month was Martin Striegel with his gorgeous burgundy, classic 1950 Ford Custom.
Lake Country Cruisers American Legion Car & Bike shows will resume on October 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the summer the Cruisers will have four unique car show events. For more information about their summer schedule, visit LakeCountryCruisers.com.