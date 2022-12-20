TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by two touchdowns at halftime and appeared poised to grab a two-game lead in the woeful NFC South.
But a second-half meltdown saw AFC North-leading Cincinnati storm back for a 34-23 victory on Sunday.
At 6-8, the Bucs are the lone team in their division with a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record. Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans — all 5-9 — remain in the hunt for the division title and a playoff berth.
After playing at Arizona next Sunday, Tampa Bay closes out the season with games against the Panthers, who beat the Bucs earlier this year, and the Falcons.
“We have three games left to try and save our season,” Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said.
Bowles said the Bucs played 30 minutes of bad football, something that he is seeing too often.
“Same old song. Bucs vs. Bucs. Play a good first half. Second half we come out and we shoot ourselves in the foot either by turnovers or penalties and (poor) field possession on special teams,” he said. “The tale of two halves, and the half we played in the second half was Bucs vs. Bucs.”
Tampa Bay scored on three of four first-half possessions, including Tom Brady throwing touchdown passes of 1 yard to Russell Gage and 5 yards to Chris Godwin.
But Joe Burrow threw for four second-half touchdowns, keyed by Tampa Bay giveaways, as the Bengals (10-4) won for the sixth straight time.
In fact, the entire third quarter was played inside the Bucs 40.
The collapse started when a fake punt on fourth-and-1 at the Tampa Bay 26 went awry.
Running back Giovani Bernard, in the upback position, appeared surprised by a direct snap and fumbled the ball.
Bowles said the team had practiced the play all week.
“Miscommunication,” Bernard said. “That’s something I did wrong, and that’s all there is.”
That miscue led to a field goal that cut the Bengals’ deficit to 17-6.
Brady then threw an interception, the first of four straight Bucs possessions that ended with turnovers. The 45-year-old quarterback lost two fumbles before throwing his second pick.
Burrow’s third TD strike of the second half, an 8-yard completion to Ja’Marr Chase, made it 27-17 just over three minutes into the fourth quarter.
“When we get in these situations we never panic, we know somebody’s going to make a play,” Burrow said. “The last four weeks have all been tough wins, playing some really good teams and some really good defenses. We’ve risen to the challenge just about every week. We continue to play well in big spots and guys are making plays in big spots. That’s exciting to see.”
Brady was 30 of 44 for 312 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as he lost for the first time in his 23-year career after leading by at least 17 points. He entered 89-0 in those games.
“Just unforced errors. Two fumbles, two interceptions. You can’t win a game like that,” said Brady, who’s been intercepted four times in the past two weeks after only throwing three picks in the first 12 games of the season. “The two fumbles were my fault. It was uncharacteristic. One of the interceptions was just a terrible throw. The other one, I got hit, the guy was laying on the ground and the ball landed in his arms.”
Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David declined to talk in the sullen Bucs locker room. Teammate Devin White said the Bucs’ dominant first half is something to build on.
“You seen what kind of performance we can do,” the linebacker said. “If we can put together those for four quarters, man, we’re one of the best teams in this thing. I truly believe that.”
The Bengals are taking away the positives of the second half.
“We got smacked in the mouth a little bit in the first half and then responded the right way,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “That’s a good win on the road against a team leading their division.”