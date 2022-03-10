SEBRING — When the entry list for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts was released on Wednesday, there were plenty of familiar names, along with some new ones to local race fans. But the one thing that stood out was the numbers of cars entered for the event, with 53 entries, including a minimum of seven cars in each of the five classes, making for some exciting action.
“It’s a phenomenal field this year,” said Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist, who was in the winning car in January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. “I’m really excited. It’s one of the big events of the year — one of my favorites. Hopefully we’ll put on a good show for everyone.”
The DPi class sees seven entries, with five Cadillacs doing battle against the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 and Blomqvist’s No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura.
There will be one change from the entry list in the No. 02 Cadillac Racing entry, as Kevin Magnussen is returning to Formula 1 to race with the Haas F1 Team. Magnussen drove for Haas from 2017 to 2020 and departed on good terms, which likely was a deciding factor in bringing him back.
“I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team,” Magnussen said on social media.
There are eight entries in the LMP2 class, including Rolex 24 winner DragonSpeed. Juan Pablo Montoya will join the team at Sebring, where they can expect a strong fight. At Daytona, the top four finishing teams were all on the same lap.
There are 10 entries in LMP3, including the No. 74 Riley Motorsports entry, which won at Daytona.
Things will be a little different in the GT classes, where GTLM is now GTD Pro and the size of the field has increased, as there are 11 cars entered. There are two Porsches and two BMWs, along with single entries from Lexus, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Acura, Mercedes-AMG and the No. 3 Corvette Racing entry.
The largest field is in the GTD class, where 17 cars are entered to battle it out for the class victory. Paul Miller Racing makes its season debut in the BMW M4 GT3 after missing Daytona while waiting on the new car. Wright Motorsports, no strangers to the winner’s circle, took the class win in the Rolex 24.
Fans only have a few more days to get advance tickets and save $15 off of gate prices. Gates will open Tuesday at 2 p.m. for those with advance tickets. Visit sebringraceway.com for advance tickets.