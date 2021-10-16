All of us need to start worrying about the state of our country. We have many enemies throughout the world that would love to see our country fail, breakup or our economy crumble. I can’t believe that we have people talking about civil war, this is craziness. The United States is still the best country in the world and to think that people want us to fail or breakup makes no sense, too many people are living in the moment and they’re aren’t thinking about the safety and security of our nation.
I ‘m especially grateful for our paid professional governmental employees because they are the only ones really trying to keep our nation safe. Several elected officials aren’t doing anything to protect the nation, they’re too wrapped up into their own agenda’s.
It really doesn’t matter what political party you belong to, everybody needs to start working together for the sake of all citizens and families. Think about what is going to happen to the children if the country doesn’t get back on track. Our nation is not a socialist country and we need to make sure that we don’t head in that direction. Congress should be able to compromise but not give everything away for free.
I will close by saying if you watch or read the news you will notice that our most noticeable person fanning the flames is former President Trump, and some Republicans. I have no children, but all parents should be worried about the future of their children and grandchildren.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park