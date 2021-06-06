The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of June gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the best fishing days of the month. The strong new moon occurs Thursday as it arrives directly into the path of solar energy on Friday — high point. And the weather forecast predicts ideal fishing weather for the midweek. All fishing factors considered; anglers can’t go wrong fishing Tuesday through Friday this week. June fishing doesn’t get any better.
Today the weather forecast promises heavy cloud cover and a 12 mph southeastern wind with a typical rainy season, low-pressure change factor. Fish will be ‘not’ holding close to cover but instead moving throughout feeding areas. Therefore flipping and target pitching and casting strategies might not be as productive as when bright conditions force fish to hold tight to cover. This weather factor condition will last through Tuesday.
The moon’s influence on wildlife and fish will be strong this week. With the strong new moon occurring Thursday and the lunar high point occurring Friday, the solar noon period will be producing the highest feed rating of the summer months — a 9 to 10 rating. Also both the moonset-sunset and moonrise-sunrise periods from Wednesday through Friday will be well above average in feed rating. A 7 rating is very likely.
The wind forecast for the next three days predicts 12 or greater mph wind speeds from the southeast to eastern direction. The good news however is, ideal wind speeds of 6 to 8 mph from the east will occur Wednesday through Friday, which will certainly create ideal fishing conditions to fish the best fishing days of June and most likely the summer season.
Not much rainfall is predicted after today. A southerly wind is forecast to occur again on Friday, lasting through next weekend. Therefore we can expect thunderstorm activity today and at the end of this week. Atmospheric pressure change will not occur enough to cause any noticeable ‘fish adjustment’ activity.
A low pressure system is forecasted to begin to enter the state from the south starting Wednesday afternoon and evening. However, pressure will fall 0.22 In Hg over a four day period, which is not enough to effect fish. Therefore I don’t expect to see fish adjusting downward or moving out from shoreline feeding areas. Swim bladder adjustment is able to keep pace with a daily 0.05 In Hg change.
Water temperatures are still within the ideal feeding range of 70 to 84 degrees. Therefore fish are able to remain in the shallows, especially where healthy thriving vegetation exists. If fish adjust downward at all this month, it will be as a result of steady 90-plus, degree weather. As temps climb, fish move deeper to the higher oxygenated cooler section of the water column.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday through Friday will be the best fishing days of June. Wednesday and Thursday a feed rating of 9 or even 10, will occur during the midday hours. Both the sunset and sunrise periods will also be exceptional fishing periods.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:38 a.m. and solar noon at 1:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 10 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Daily this period increases in feed rating by one number and moves later by 40 minutes. Wednesday through Friday a rating of 9 to 10 will occur from 11 a.m.– 3:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 5:12 p.m. and the sunset at 8:19 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases in feed rating by a half number.
Wednesday through Friday the moonset with the sunset to produce a feed rating of 6 and perhaps 7 from 7-9:30 p.m. Also, the moonrise occurs at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday and will produce a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 5-8 a.m. Daily the morning period moves later by 40 minutes with a feed rating which starts to decline during the weekend to a 5 rating.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always pre-plan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 7-13, strong new moon; June 21-27, super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.08 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.