Strong support yields strong results
The Florida Chamber asserts that Florida is a great place to live, work and play. We agree. Florida is working and we enjoy a quality lifestyle that is fulfilling for all residents and visitors.
Florida is strong thanks to everyone who works hard and believes that a quality lifestyle begins with a solid educational foundation.
Our secondary and post-secondary educational systems are national leaders. U.S. News and World Report considers Florida the top state for colleges and universities. Locally, we benefit from a strong undergraduate institution, funded by a Governor and Legislature who believe in Florida’s future. South Florida State College is grateful to Governor DeSantis, Senator Ben Albritton, and Representative Kaylee Tuck who champion workforce education and SFSC. Florida’s economy is strong when we invest in the programs that undergird it.
In this season when we celebrate student success through formal graduation ceremonies, it’s important to reflect on the support we receive from those who champion our initiatives in Tallahassee.
Governor DeSantis believes in workforce education. Earlier this year, he visited South Florida State College to provide over $400K to support SFSC’s Commercial Vehicle Training Program.
Additionally, Senator Albritton and Representative Tuck sponsored legislation to support SFSC’s nursing and first responder education programs through an expansion of advanced simulator training in a clinical immersion laboratory which benefits the growing number of program applicants in the college’s three-county service region.
We are extremely grateful for the leadership and the support we receive from our governor and members of the Florida Legislature to make sure that Florida flourishes both now and in the future to remain a great place to live, work and play.
Dr. Thomas Leitzel
SFSC President
Tami Cullens
Chair
SFSC District Board of Trustees