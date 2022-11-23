Yoga postures coordinate the structural anatomy of the body in collaboration with muscles, nerves and organs that move limbs in coordination to perform a specific task. Many repeated body movements become part of “muscle memory.” Muscle memory means we don’t think about this coordination, such as the heartbeat, which is part of the autonomic nervous system. This involuntary action releases hormones used by the body. The nervous system is also charged with other functions in this ganglion of neurons of sensory input. As yoga practitioners, we work on body poses to heighten the function of responses that we can control with the intention of improving health and fitness.
The yoga poses we practice today are with a focus on renewed body structure that is more functional than restrictive movement. Yoga begins in the mind and is actualized through visualization in the body. Today’s practice begins with “Sun Salutation.”
This pose warms up the muscles and focuses the mind on flexible movement. Deep breathing is expanded with inhales and exhales through the nose. Begin the process of expanding the breath when you inhale through the nose and rid the body of toxins by exhaling through the nose to increase fresh oxygenated blood flow throughout the body on each inhale.
Lie flat on the back with legs extended forward and straight. Keep the toes pointed toward the head, not slanted out to the sides. Close the eyes and begin to focus on deep inhales and exhales. The arms are lengthened down from the shoulders at each side and relaxed.
With a straight back, lift the head and lay it down again flat with the chin closer to the chest to release the tension in the seven neck vertebrae. Bend the knees, then lower them again when the back has been adjusted to release the curve in the lower back to flatten it on the floor. After these adjustments, lie quietly and just practice deep inhales and exhales through the nose.
Flowing into the next posture, come back to a seated position with legs crossed, back straight, ears in alignment with the shoulders. Place the palms up on the knees, bend the elbows and touch the thumb and first finger together to seal in the energy you create through deep breathing. Inhale and exhale with the eyes closed and continue to breathe through the nose. These are cleansing breaths.
After inhaling and exhaling 10 times, release the folded legs, stretch them forward and come to a standing posture. These simple moves are done slowly with concentration to discover your posture. You can sit in a profile in front of a mirror and observe if your ears are in alignment with your shoulders. Sometimes we extend the neck forward and walk like a turkey. This kind of protrusion of the neck needs to be corrected into a straight line with the spine. A straight back is essential to releasing stress.
Sit and breathe in a relaxed state of mind, let go of all thoughts of the world and focus inwardly. Breathing deeply calms and clears the mind. When you choose to practice yoga, find a peaceful, noise-free location where you are in harmony with calmness. If the thoughts of the world slip into the mind while you are focusing on your calming, breathe, let those thoughts just float on through for another time.
Beginning the day with these simple relaxation poses wards off negativity that can be unconsciously absorbed. Create your own world of harmony and seal it into the body as you breathe. Find your place of harmony through your yoga practice and take it with you everywhere.
Yoga classes are FREE at Shield Medical Group, Sebring, North on U.S., 27, just past Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard. Shield Medical is about one block farther on the right side of U.S. 27 (at 4597 Casablanca Circle). Enjoy the peace and harmony you will discover through a yoga practice!