Yoga pose

“Sun Salutation” yoga pose by students at Shield Medical Group.

 NANCY DALE/

CORRESPONDENT

Yoga postures coordinate the structural anatomy of the body in collaboration with muscles, nerves and organs that move limbs in coordination to perform a specific task. Many repeated body movements become part of “muscle memory.” Muscle memory means we don’t think about this coordination, such as the heartbeat, which is part of the autonomic nervous system. This involuntary action releases hormones used by the body. The nervous system is also charged with other functions in this ganglion of neurons of sensory input. As yoga practitioners, we work on body poses to heighten the function of responses that we can control with the intention of improving health and fitness.

The yoga poses we practice today are with a focus on renewed body structure that is more functional than restrictive movement. Yoga begins in the mind and is actualized through visualization in the body. Today’s practice begins with “Sun Salutation.”

