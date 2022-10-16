AVON PARK — If you travel Stryker Road and have wondered when improvements would start, this is the week.
Also, those who travel Stryker Road regularly will need to prepare to detour for the next six weeks, for Phase 1 of the project.
Highlands County has a $2.19-million contract with Cobb Site Development Inc. to widen and resurface two miles of Stryker Road, from North Olivia Drive to U.S. 27.
It’s the culmination of an effort that started before February 2016, when a pedestrian was hit and killed along the narrow but heavily-traveled road.
Readers and residents suggested then that the county widen the road and add a bicycle lane, sidewalks and street lights. Ramon Gavarrete, the county engineer at the time, said the Florida Department of Transportation had already approved a $1.94 million grant to widen the road with paved shoulders, but not for overhead lighting.
Assistant County Engineer J.D. Langford has told county commissioners that lane width on the road varies from nine to 11 feet. The project will make that width a uniform 12 feet, with improved road base and minor drainage improvements to prevent future problems with the road.
Sidewalks, he said, would likely fall under a future project.
This past May, the county added money to the project budget to cover the fact that none of the bids came within that budget.
County officials report that the project will have six phases. On Monday, a portion of West Stryker Road, from North Oleander Drive to U.S. 27, will close with detour signs posted both on Stryker Road and on the highway, to direct cars around the work zone:
- Those living on and traveling on North Oleander Drive are asked to use West Stratford Road to access U.S. 27 driving both in and out of the neighborhood.
- Those traveling on West Stryker Road, west of the North Oleander Drive intersection, are asked to use North Irvington Road to access West Taunton Road and follow it to U.S. 27 driving both in and out of the neighborhood.
Despite being closed to through traffic, West Stryker Road will have business access to the Avon Pediatrics office at the intersection.
County officials expect to see the project completed by the end of next May 2023. These dates may change with adverse weather conditions or other circumstances.
Many local residents have been anxious to see work started and completed, including County Commissioner Kevin Roberts, who said he has seen first-hand how treacherous the road can get.
While trying to take a left onto Stryker Road, “I almost got hit myself,” Roberts said this past June. “And it’s like, ‘My god, this is a bad situation.’”
The road has had three recent fatalities, including an expectant mother.
