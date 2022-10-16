Repairs to Stryker Road

A Highlands County Road and Bridge crew repairs a washout on Stryker Road on the Saturday after Hurricane Ian. Motorists on that road will need to get used to this sight, as well as detours, as the county starts work this week to improve both motorist and pedestrian safety.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

AVON PARK — If you travel Stryker Road and have wondered when improvements would start, this is the week.

Also, those who travel Stryker Road regularly will need to prepare to detour for the next six weeks, for Phase 1 of the project.

Recommended for you