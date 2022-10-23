AVON PARK — Road work that was to start last Monday on Stryker Road is now set for this Monday.
County officials said they expect Cobb Site Development Inc. to start the $2.19-million project to widen and resurface two miles of Stryker Road., from North Olivia Drive to U.S. 27.
Spokespersons for the county did not know, however, why Cobb Site Development had a week-long delay, and had not heard from the contractor as to the reason.
Still, those who travel Stryker Road regularly will need to prepare to detour for the next six weeks. This is just Phase 1 of a project that started before February 2016, when a pedestrian was hit and killed along the narrow but heavily-traveled road.
Readers and residents suggested then that the county widen the road and add a bicycle lane, sidewalks and street lights. Then-county engineer Ramon Gavarrete reported that the Florida Department of Transportation had already approved a $1.94 million grant to widen the road with paved shoulders, but not for overhead lighting.
J.D. Langford, the current assistant county engineer under County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., has told county commissioners that lane widths on the road vary from nine to 11 feet. That will be made a uniform 12 feet, with improved road base and minor drainage improvements to prevent future problems with the road.
Sidewalks, he said, would likely fall under a future project.
Reportedly, the project will have six phases, with this first phase closing Stryker Road from North Oleander Drive to U.S. 27, with signs directing cars around the work zone:
- Those living on and traveling on North Oleander Drive are asked to use West Stratford Road to access U.S. 27, in and out of their neighborhoods.
- Those who normally use West Stryker Road, west of the North Oleander Drive intersection, are asked to use North Irvington Road to access West Taunton Road and follow it to U.S. 27, both in and out of their neighborhoods.
Despite being closed to through traffic, West Stryker Road will have business access to the Avon Pediatrics office on the corner.
County officials expect to see the project completed by the end of next May, 2023, unless delayed by weather conditions or other circumstances.