LAKE PLACID – The council is eyeing Stuart Park as a permanent choice for smaller festivals, art and musical gatherings, and food truck events.
The council has considered the idea since late summer, when local booth vendors asked the council to close a block of Main Avenue on Saturday mornings. The resultant farmer’s market – which had already proved popular in downtown — would draw locals and tourists alike in search of fresh vegetables, beef, perfumes, and other goods.
The town said OK, but no one has been able to jump the hurdles – purchase insurance, obtain trash pickup, provide signage, etc. – to close the street. So the farmer’s market continues in the tiny green space of Journal Plaza, next to the brick-and-mortar stores that didn’t want to position the vendors in Stuart Park.
But the park – shaded, landscaped and in the center of downtown – is such a nice alternative in the minds of some council members, that they want to formally assign it as a space for future events.
“When we had the discussion about farmer’s market and the road closure, we had talked about designating a street or area to have these kinds of events in the future,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said at last week’s council meeting. “It makes me believe we ought to establish an area like Stuart Park as a location for a market or a food truck event.”
Royce suggested using the town’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) money to improve lighting and other infrastructure in the park, though the park already has restrooms. He also suggested town staff to formalize a fee schedule for the park’s use, as well as a process for organizations to apply for its use.
“We need to have a place where someone wants to have a large community yard sale, bicycle rally, or airboat show,” he said. “People can also sit and enjoy and relax.”
Councilwoman Nell Frewin-Hays agreed to the idea, as did Councilman Greg Sapp.
“I think we were already headed down that road, and I’m certainly in agreement with you,” Hays said.
“There still will be unique situations where we will close other areas for parades and bigger festivals,” Royce said.