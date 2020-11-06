Recent manifestos written to the paper spout a number of opinions that cannot be classed as facts. Let me summarize some real facts.
Not all planets in the solar system have polar ice caps. Only Earth, Mars and Pluto do. Please note that Pluto has been demoted from planet status.
The Laws of Evolution have been proven over and over and cannot be disputed. Charles Darwin was right as are an overwhelming majority of accomplished scientists who support Evolution. Some prominent scientific names in support of Evolution can be found at AZChemistry.com. There is no proof that life appeared at the whim of some mad sky genie.
The Constitution guarantees rights to all – not just those whom the self righteous deem worthy.
Marriage is a legal contract between two people committed to each other. Approval by some religious institution is not relevant or required to make a marriage valid in the U.S.
The U.S. is a democratic republic which heavily incorporates socialism in its government model. Medicare, Social Security, FEMA, public schools, etc. are some prime examples. All pay in and those who need take out. Even the Jesus character of Bible lore would have been a socialist. Something about, 'feeding the hungry, clothing the naked' comes to mind.
The U.S. also utilizes a two party government system, which doesn't sit well with some. To them I say, move someplace where a dictator and a single propaganda news medium does the thinking for you.
There are no such things as 'alternative facts' as once claimed by a hack in the current government administration. I have previously stated and it bears repeating – you're entitled your own opinion but you are not entitled to your own facts.
Horace Markley
Sebring