SEBRING — County commissioners Thursday honored Joyce Stubbs, Parks & Facilities custodial supervisor, for her retirement after 17 years of service.
“Well, I’ve enjoyed my 17 years here. It’s been great,” Stubbs said. “I’m going to miss you all, but it’s time to move on. Thank you.”
Sarah Albritton, Capital Projects manager and assistant director of Parks & Facilities, said Stubbs is widely recognized across all of the members of the board, employees and elected officials, and has been in a position to build relationships with all employees.
“I, firsthand, have been with her on building inspections and seen her interaction with employees, and she will be missed by everyone,” Albritton said.
Years ago, when honored for 10 years of service by then-facilities manager Rick Fleeger, he gave her a hug and also sang her praises.
“She’s the employee that managers love,” Fleeger said, citing her constant smile and positive attitude. “She can’t find her own bad day.”
Stubbs and a dozen members of county staff lined up for photos below the dais with four of the five county commissioners, Kevin Roberts being absent.