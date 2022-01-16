The Florida Bar will recognize 20 lawyers for their work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients at a Jan. 20 ceremony at the Supreme Court of Florida.
Established in 1981, The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Awards are intended to encourage lawyers to volunteer free legal services to the poor by recognizing those who make public service commitments and to raise public awareness of the substantial volunteer services provided by Florida lawyers to those who cannot afford legal fees. Florida Bar President Mike Tanner will present the 2022 awards.
The awards recognize pro bono service in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits. They are presented annually in conjunction with the Tobias Simon Pro Bono Service and other service awards, which are given by the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
In the most recent reporting period from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, Florida lawyers provided more than 1.5 million hours of pro bono services to those in need $6.7 million to legal aid organizations.
The 2021 circuit honorees include Amilee M. Stuckey, representing 10th Judicial Circuit, which includes Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties.
Stuckey, a general practice attorney in Lake Wales, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who consistently puts in about 185 hours of pro bono work each year to help fellow veterans and others in need.
Volunteering with Veterans Treatment Court and mentoring veterans accounts for about 125 pro bono hours per year, but Stuckey also participates in special events at the VFW and Marine Corps League service organizations. Here she helps with power of attorneys and preparing other documents needed by veterans. This is all in addition to taking on other pro bono cases, consults, and representation for low-income or indigent clients, all of which adds up to invaluable amounts of time spent proving pro bono work for those in need.
Stuckey’s reputation is that of a tireless worker for veterans and other clients who are in need.