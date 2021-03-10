LAKE PLACID — Early Tuesday morning, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to social media posts threating gun violence to occur later in the day at Lake Placid Middle School. By Tuesday afternoon, HCSO deputies made an arrest in the case.
A 13-year-old female was arrested and “is facing charges of written/sent threat to kill or injure, disturbance of a school function and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony,” according to HSCO officials.
The suspect is a seventh grade student at LPMS.
HCSO determined the threats were not real but did take precautions. Deputies were on the campus and patrolling the area of the schools as well. In Lake Placid, the elementary, high school and middle school all border one road and are very close in proximity to each other.
Parents took the threat seriously as well, with 400 student absentees counted for the day.
The now deleted Instagram posts showed pictures of various guns the students would be bringing to school. The post indicated there were two other people involved beside the person who posted the threat.
Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.
One post stated the shooting would start at 10 a.m. The posters intimated the shooting would have been in response to “bullying” and being “bothered.”
“LPPD will be working very closely with School Resource deputies to assure your children’s safety,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said.
Fansler said his department was supporting the Sheriff’s Office. He said the students will be safe and urged parents to let their students attend classes.
According to School Board of Highlands County spokesman John Varady, “Making a threat against the school is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
“We appreciate the swift response from law enforcement,” Varady said. “They make it possible to offer safe campuses.”
Anyone with any information regarding the motive of the threat is asked to call Det. Chad Douberley at 863-402-7840 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. . You can remain anonymous by using HCSO’s app or by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.