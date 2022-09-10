AVON PARK — The recent announcement of the Student Debt Relief Program has many borrowers asking questions, including who qualifies and how to apply for the forgiveness. President Joe Biden’s plan comes just before the final pause of students loans will expire Dec. 31 and loan payments will start recommence in January. South Florida State College Director of Financial Aid Tina Stetson has helped unpack how the program affects us locally.

“On Aug. 24, 2022, President Biden made the announcement that his administration will be forgiving (canceling) up to $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers,” Stetson said. “For Federal Pell Grant recipients, the amount of debt forgiveness/cancellation will be up to $20,000.”

