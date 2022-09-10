AVON PARK — The recent announcement of the Student Debt Relief Program has many borrowers asking questions, including who qualifies and how to apply for the forgiveness. President Joe Biden’s plan comes just before the final pause of students loans will expire Dec. 31 and loan payments will start recommence in January. South Florida State College Director of Financial Aid Tina Stetson has helped unpack how the program affects us locally.
“On Aug. 24, 2022, President Biden made the announcement that his administration will be forgiving (canceling) up to $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers,” Stetson said. “For Federal Pell Grant recipients, the amount of debt forgiveness/cancellation will be up to $20,000.”
The program applies to federal student loans and the U.S. Department of Education (ED) will provide “one-time” student debt relief. Eligibility requires the borrowers to have an annual income of less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples or head of households on your tax returns in 2020 or 2021.
This relief program does not mean students or those thinking of school can apply for a bunch of loans and never pay them back.
“The relief includes current students and borrowers who have federally-held undergraduate, graduate, and Parent PLUS loans where the first disbursement was on or before June 30, 2022,” Stetson said.
The application for the program will be online at studentaid.gov. Although the White House has not announced an exact date, the government’s student aid website shows it will be early next month. However, you’d better act quick as the deadline is Dec. 31.
The student aid site recommends applying by Nov. 15. It could take eight weeks to see relief. Those who are applying are urged to do so by Nov. 1 before the pause expires before the New Year. Subscribing to the studentaid.gov site will let you know when the application is available.
There are some who do not know if they have Pell Grants or loans. The same site will tell you what types of loans or grants you have. Stetson explained the difference between loans and Pell Grants.
“A grant is a form of financial aid that doesn’t have to be repaid, she said. “A loan is money you borrow and must pay back with interest. When you receive a student loan, you are borrowing money to attend a college or career school. You must repay the loan as well as interest that accrues.”
Also important to note, the Student Debt Relief Fund is capped at the amount of your outstanding debt. For example, if you qualify for $20,000 in relief but your loan balance is $15,000 you will only receive $15,000.
Stetson did not have figures for how many kids at SFSC the program will help.
“However, only between 5-10% of our student population opt for loans,” Stetson said. “Schools are encouraged to be as helpful as possible as more information becomes available, while informing students that more details on how to apply will become available in the weeks ahead.
As a reminder, students can check their student aid history, including loan balances and Pell Grant recipient status by logging into their federal student aid account on studentaid.gov.”