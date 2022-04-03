SEBRING — The wooden railing inside the historic Clifton M. Kelly Courtroom swung open Friday for a rare event: a hearing before the Florida Second District Court of Appeal.
As opposing lawyers walked through the gates below the judge’s bench, they entered a space that was built in 1926, the year the Highlands County Courthouse was built.
The three-judge panel, which is based in Tampa, was to hear arguments in several civil cases, but the real special visitors were Avon Park and Sebring High School students interested in learning about the judicial system. They were from advanced placement, International Baccalaureate government and history programs at the schools. As their peers learn agriculture, math, science, physical education and other subjects, these youngsters focus on law and government.
Shelly Word, who teaches honors American government and advanced placement American History at Avon Park High School, brought her charges to the event.
“I want them to see the process, the critical questions that are asked by the judges,” Word said. “I want them to see how the law is applied, and that they need to do their homework like the judges do their homework when researching their cases.”
Her students are motivated.
“I’m interested to see how the appeal court works,” said Brianna Martinez. “I’ve always seen it on TV but have never seen it in person.”
Her classmate, Gabrielle Howard, has been interested in the judicial process for sometime. “I always thought jury duty was interesting,” she said. “If a teacher said they were called for jury duty, I would be jealous. I wanted to see it myself.”
The students sat with Word in the first two rows as the three judges, Chief Judge Robert Morris, John K. Stargel, and Judge Suzanne Lebrit, stood before the room and answered questions. When a lawyer believes a lower court judge erred when trying his case, the attorney files a brief asking the appeal court to review the judge’s actions or decisions.
There are actually 16 appellate judges in the Second District, but they cover 14 counties: Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota. They usually hear arguments in groups of three, and two of three judges must agree on a ruling.
Morris told the students that judges must spend many hours reading the facts of the cases and corresponding law before reaching a decision. The other judges on the panel, as well as other appellate judges and lawyers review the writings and rulings.
The chief judge told the students that COVID changed their workload, too.
“We all went virtual during COVID,” he said. “Our schedule went to 24/7, it was no longer Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Now we all have iPads and are working all different hours and all different times.”
Judge Stargel agreed, telling students he finds himself reading law at 2 a.m. if he wants.
Judge Lebrit called herself “the most junior judge on the court. It took me a little while to get to the court, but I’m delighted,” she said. She described how higher courts can also disagree and review their cases, all the way to the state Supreme Court and beyond.
The judges left the room, returned a few minutes later in their robes and sat behind the bench. The first case concerned a dispute over a last will and testament that had been decided in a lower court. A lawyer for a family member wanted the judges to reverse the lower court’s decision. The students listened quietly and some took notes as the judges interrupted the lawyers to ask them questions.
Sebring High School student Stephanie Beiner was interested in how the arguments went.
“It’s the process the judges go through, asking the attorneys and how they come up with their own opinions,” she said. “I want to know how they settle disagreements between judges, thinking about high school.”
It was a new experience for Sebring High School student Serena Thompson. “I’m not used to seeing an appeal court,” she said. “I’ve seen a trial court on shows and read about briefs and everything, but never in person to see how it works.”
“I’m mainly here to learn the process of the court, specifically an appellate court and its functioning,” said fellow student Caden Watts. “I haven’t been this close to any judicial hearing before.”
Another Sebring student, Ashley Rolle, wanted the exposure to real arguments. “I want to be a lawyer so I want to learn how the system works,” she said.
Fellow student Miguel Arceo wanted to check out a bit of the judicial process before deciding whether to go into law or not. “This is a good way to see how it works,” he said.
Howard “Rex” Dimmig, the 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender, as well as Highlands’ County Chief Administrative Judge Angela J. Cowden, who hosted the appeal judges Friday, were in the audience, as was Shannon Nash, president of Highlands County Bar Association.
They were thrilled to see youngsters interested in the law. After all, Dimmig said, his office is always looking for young talent coming out of law school. For the record, the 10th Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office has also said it needs freshly minted lawyers.
“The court, the public defender, the state attorney, it’s hard to recruit and retain qualified attorneys,” Cowden said. “Perhaps these students will decide to do (law). I want them to learn the dignity of the process, the seriousness of the process and to respect the law.”