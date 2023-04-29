Democracy, def.: A way of governing which depends on the will of the people.
SEBRING — A Florida Supreme Court justice, local judges, lawyers, and families gathered in the County Commission chambers Thursday afternoon to honor children for their posters and essays celebrating democracy.
The event: The Law Day 2023 Celebration, put on by the Highlands County Bar Association to mark the importance of the Constitution and the legal framework that forms the foundation of democracy. May 1 is Law Day in the United States.
After a noon luncheon that saw those same judges honor their colleagues in the court system, the group gathered in the commission chambers to hand out awards to students who wrote essays and created posters on the theme: “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.”
The next generation of students must be taught the foundations of democracy, Florida Supreme Court Justice Jamie R. Grosshans told the students, noting that social studies, civics and government classes are becoming more rare in America’s public schools.
Few Americans can name the three branches of government, Grosshans said.
So, at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, it was time for the school kids to show the adults that they are paying attention by writing essays on democracy or drawing posters that mirror the cornerstones of the Law Day theme. The students – from Avon Park High School, Cracker Trail Elementary School, Heartland Christian Academy, Highlands Virtual School, Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, Lakeview Christian School, St. Catherine Catholic School, Sebring High School, and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School – responded to the bar association’s call for action.
“The students were fantastic in their response for essays and posters,” said Shannon Nash, chair of the Law Day Committee. “We received 128 essays and 627 posters, so we had to go through and do a first pull-out and then narrow it down from there. It was a group effort.”
Judging them was very difficult, Nash said, but a panel of bar association members took their time to look at each and every one of them. Grosshans reviewed the essays, but a committee of bar association members read through the essays.
So, one by one, the students with the winning entries came to the foot of the stage to receive an awards certificate, a medal to be worn around the neck, and a gift certificate. Sun ‘N Lakes Elementary first grader Alexie JeanJaquet, Lakeview Christian School’s Jeremiah Jones, Flavia De La Paz of Avon Park High School (her poster was featured on the program cover) and other winners stood with their families to be photographed with Justice Grosshans – who couldn’t stop smiling. In all, there were 10 winners in the essay contest and 15 winners in the poster contest.
The top essay went to Cassidy Martinez, a senior at Sebring High School. Here is an excerpt from her essay:
“Civics education plays an important role in preparing young people for active citizenship by teaching them about their rights and duties under the law … it also helps foster critical thinking skills so that students can analyze current events from multiple perspectives before forming opinions on such issues as gun control reform or immigration policy.”
The first place senior poster winner was Joseph Jiminez Cuevas of Avon Park High School. Cuevas’ poster won for its content, color and artistic skills. He stood proudly with his parents and siblings as Grosshans hung a ribbon and medal over his shoulders. She presented him with an award certificate and a gift bag.
Nash thanked the students for their work.
“The essays were great, you guys did an absolutely tremendous job,” Nash said.
Circuit Court Judge Heather Beato urged the students to keep an eye on history.
“Know your history, so that you can make a wise leader of tomorrow, so that you will know who to vote for, so you will know how a government works, and you can make wise decisions,” she said.