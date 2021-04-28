The Highlands Virtual School Student Government Association hosted a county-wide donation drive, led by seventh-grader Lacey Bass, to collect essential items for children. Thank you to the following businesses for collecting and donating items: American Legion; Badcock of Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid; Heartland Animal Hospital; Highlands Virtual School; Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce; Lakeshore Manor; Moose Lodge; Oak Hammock Animal Hospital; School Board of Highlands County; and Shamrock Pharmacy. And thank you also to all who supported the students’ efforts through donating items for local families in need.
All together, five large boxes filled primarily with baby and hygiene items along with stuffed animals were donated to the Champion for Children Foundation. Donated items will be given directly to Highlands County families struggling to provide for the basic needs of their children and also shared with Choices Pregnancy Center to bless soon-to-be parents.
Thank you to Lacey Bass and fellow Highlands Virtual School students for caring about those in need throughout our community, raising awareness of these real needs, and taking action to help and bless others. Our children are our future.