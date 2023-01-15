PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Two local high school students have taken the classic white cane to the next level and created an innovative prototype for the visually impaired.

Henry Jiang and Walker Verenakis, seniors at North Bay Haven Charter Academy, collaborated to create a digital ultrasound walking aid for the visually impaired and blind people. The two spent time together nearly every day last summer to bring their idea to life.

