AVON PARK — Hands for Homeless got some extra hands to help in the week’s worth of food prep for its annual free Thanksgiving feast for folks in need. Students from Sebring High School’s International Baccalaureate and culinary programs rolled up their sleeves and lent their hands.
This is the first year the students have helped out at Hands for Homeless and it is the first Thanksgiving feast Chef Jacob Lyons was in charge of. A daunting task as they expect to feed some 1,400 people at Union Church at 106 N. Butler St., starting at 10:30 a.m.
Meals will also be delivered to those in need with help from Meals on Wheels. About 300 alone will be delivered to Frostproof, which Executive Director Jane Breylinger said can be neglected.
The meal takes about 150 volunteers five days to prepare and one day to serve in the Styrofoam take-out containers. Of those volunteers, about 15 are students. According to Breylinger, there was one IB student who traveled from Frostproof every morning.
“We are letting them experience leadership,” she said. “They are learning what homelessness and hunger is like. I think it’s great that they gave up their time.”
The youth are on Thanksgiving break and did not have to get up early and work for free, so Breylinger was thrilled to see them serving others.
Pies of every sort were cooked and donated by Union Congregational Church. In addition to the 30 or so turkeys made in the church’s kitchen, about 20 more will be coming from people who baked a turkey at home, said sous-chef Devin Resendes, who volunteers his time. Resendes is also Lyons’ stepson. Resendes said with food prices exploding, many people may not be able to put a Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year.
The Lyons family is rooted in serving. Jacob’s daughter Chelsea is the IB student who brought up the idea of volunteering with the church to a teacher and at the National Honor Society meeting. Within a month, students were signed up and eager to help. The students are giving back but they are also receiving volunteer hours which are needed to graduate.
Chelsea said she got involved because the first time she went with her father to feed others, she was hooked.
“I liked talking to the people and getting to know them,” Chelsea said. “Then Dad shared the statistics of food insecurities and homelessness in the community.”
The Farm Bureau stated this week that 16% of Highlands County has food insecurities.
“I started going with Glory ministry about a year ago,” she said. “I started seeing how happy people were when they got food. I’ve gone on delivery routes they go on – it’s inspiring.”
“They were wonderful,” Resendes said regarding the students. “They were hard workers and really liked the message. They were on board.”
Chef Lyons is also the founder of Glory ministry, which was created to fight hunger. The chef started cooking for others at the church about a year ago.
“Hands for Homeless puts on the dinner, but Union Congregation is the backbone,” Breylinger said.
The youngest volunteer is 11 years old and is under the direct supervision of an adult. Entire families volunteer to bring the dinner to fruition.
“The first Thanksgiving is special to me personally because of giving back,” Lyons said. “The amount of volunteers from the community that help – that’s what makes it special.”
Lyons was also happy for the extra hands to peel, chop, mash and more.
“The youth were amazing, and very focused on giving back to the community,” Lyons said.
In addition to prepping for Thanksgiving, volunteers were busy prepping for the hot meals available to the public on Tuesday and Thursdays.