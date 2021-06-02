AVON PARK — Jessica Freire loves horses and loves to teach young people the skills of good horsemanship. At Rocking Horse Ranch in Avon Park, she offers private and group lessons during the school year and a horse camp during June and July for beginner, intermediate and advanced students ages 7 and up.
Freire teaches students not only how to ride horses but also how to care for horses and manage them.
“I like students to learn about the horses not only by sitting in the saddle, but also by observing them, relating to them, and getting involved with them on the ground,” she said. “It increases their appreciation of horses. They’ll also be more comfortable and knowledgeable, should they decide to own their own horse some day.”
At each lesson, Freire spends part of the hour talking to students about some aspect of horse care.
“It could be about the basics of feeding a horse or horse health and first aid, or how a herd of horses communicates through their behavior,” Freire said.
Advanced students are allowed to volunteer one day a week, which can be any day they are not taking a lesson. At that time they can get hands-on experience doing some of the tasks and chores required for the maintenance of the horses.
“These chores might include mucking a stall, filling hay nets, preparing supper, or helping to keep the pastures clear of debris,” Freire said. “They also can assist me with teaching my beginner students.”
In addition to learning new skills and serving as role models for less experienced students, the advanced students earn points. Once they accumulate a certain number of points, Freire rewards them with a free trail ride.
Advanced students also learn ground work, which involves issuing commands to horses on the ground and getting them to obey those commands.
Fourteen-year-old Abigail Schroeder says that ground work is the skill she’s currently trying to perfect.
“I like trying to build a bond with a horse by getting the horse to obey cues that I give him, like making him face me or back up,” she said.
Sofia Ramirez, 12, enjoys doing ground work with the horses to gain their respect in the arena.
Annahir Ramkissoon, who is 11 and takes group lessons from Freire, loves joining her friends and loves grooming the horses and doing other chores.
To Annahir, “Miss Jessica is one of the best teachers. She’s helpful, lively, active and so much fun. And in return for our help, Miss Jessica recently took us on a moonlight trail ride around Lake Olivia in Avon Park.”
Mothers of all three girls credit Freire with being very patient, dedicated and compassionate. They are pleased that their children have the opportunity to care for, train and manage the horses as well as ride them.
Freire has been around horses her entire life, growing up on a cattle ranch in Zolfo Springs. She gained her knowledge and experience by teaching horsemanship at Nosoco Pines Ranch in South Carolina from 2006-2015 and at Heartland Horses in Avon Park from 2016-2019. She opened Rocking Horse Ranch in May 2019. She became a certified horse lesson instructor through the Certified Horsemanship Association in 2008.
At the horse camp, Freire will alternate a four-day week of riding lessons with a four-day Fun Week in which participants will do a variety of on the ground and in the saddle activities. Fun Weeks will take place on June 7-10, June 21-24, July 12-15, and July 26-29. Beginner lessons for ages 7 and up will be offered June 14-17, intermediate lessons for ages 9 and up, June 28-July 1, and lessons for advanced riders for ages 11 and up, on July 19-22.
Commenting on the horse camp, Heartland Horses Executive Director Claire Langway observed: “Jessie is amazing … All campers will learn much more than horsemanship. A sense of accomplishment, confidence and empowerment will be long lasting results of a camp experience with Jessie.”
Currently, there are 12 horses on Rocking Horse Ranch. Six are used as lesson horses.
“Most of these horses were used for various competitions at one point and now are retired, making them a good choice for teaching their riders how to be good horsemen and horsewomen,” Freire said.
Lesson prices are $25 for the first lesson, which is a private evaluation lesson. Then students can join a group lesson with two to three other students at their level of expertise for $25 or take a private lesson for $50. Lessons are an hour long and generally weekly.
The charge for the summer horse camp, which runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, is $50/day.
For further information, call or text Jessica Freire, 803-420-8471, or e-mail her at Jessica.n.ewing@gmail.com.