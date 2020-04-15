On March 4th, Avon Park High School career and technical education teachers hosted its first annual Adulting Day for seniors. While other students on campus were taking part in practice FSA testing or SAT School Day, seniors had the opportunity to visit nine different stations that provided some hands-on “adulting” skills. CTE Department Chair Whitney Meeks worked with APHS administration and several community members to provide resources and skills to help prepare seniors as they transition to adulthood in the very near future.
South Florida State College Auto Mechanics students and instructor Dan Keller partnered with Bill Jarrett Ford to talk with students about used cars. They learned some simple car maintenance and things to look for when shopping for a used car. They also received some information about purchasing and financing a used car. Bill Jarrett Ford brought several employees to talk with students and brought a car to use during these discussions.
MidFlorida Credit Union’s Jennifer Rhynes and Vicki Spires talked with students about the importance of having a checking and savings account and how to properly maintain those accounts. They also talked about credit cards, interest rates and the importance of paying bills on time.
Lon Worth Crow, IV, Attorney at Law, spoke with students about lease agreements for renting an apartment and answered students’ questions about what to do if you have to break a lease and what to do if you feel your landlord is taking advantage of you.
Joseph Derenzis, from JD Financial Solutions and retired APHS teacher, spoke with students about the importance of investing in their own future. He discussed how saving money at a young age will help prepare students for their future retirement. Students learned about Roth IRAs and work related retirement plans such as pensions and 401Ks.
Medical Assisting students from Highlands Career Institute and South Florida State College, under the direction of Mary Lynn Durkin, demonstrated simple first aid techniques for our seniors. They taught students how to properly treat insect stings, severe cuts, skin burns, and how to treat with antibiotics.
Ani Guedes, School Board of Highlands County human resources manager, spoke with students about how to prepare for a job interview. She gave them tips about how to build a resume, how to prepare to answer interview questions and how to search for jobs they are interested in or qualified for. Students asked great questions about what to do if they have applied for jobs but have not heard back from the employers.
Some of our APHS teachers also assisted with the Adulting Day sessions that seniors attended. Dawn Henderson, AVID teacher, talked with students about different ways to finance college. She explained Pell Grants, scholarships, and subsidized and unsubsidized loans. It is important to look at what colleges can offer you and your bottom line cost when you make decisions about choosing a college.
Raeleigh Jewell, APHS Culinary Arts teacher, taught students proper knife techniques. They learned the proper way to use a knife for cutting, chopping and dicing with kitchen knives and playdough. The playdough was used to form different types of vegetables so they could experience the different ways to cut with a knife.
Mort Jackson, APHS athletic director and general contractor, took students on a walking trip to learn about some household issues they may encounter living on their own and avoid having to call a professional. Students learned how to look for a tripped breaker in the breaker box. They learned about outlets on a GFCI circuit and how to tell if that GFCI outlet has been tripped. They also learned about how to find a stud in the wall to hang things on their walls like pictures or a tv mount.
Bill Jarrett was very complimentary of the Adulting Day at APHS. “This was one of the best experiences that my employees have been involved in. They enjoyed being a part of the first Adulting Day at Avon Park High. Students were very attentive and asked great questions. Bill Jarrett Ford will definitely support APHS as they plan for experiences like this in the future.”
APHS Senior Kenny Howard was glad to attend Adulting Day. “We are always told about the ‘real world’ and wonder what it will be like when we are on our own. Adulting Day provided an opportunity for us to learn useful and valuable information through hands on experience. It felt good to learn something practical at school instead of just the regular curriculum.”
“Adulting Day gave our students a taste into life after high school and made it all a little more realistic for them,” said APHS teacher Shelby Ball. “We look forward to watching this initiative grow even more next year.”
Students were also treated to burgers on the grill and door prize drawings.