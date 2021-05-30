Hello, I am Brenda Longshore, superintendent of schools for Highlands County. As we conclude the 2020-2021 school year, I want to share a few thoughts about this past year and look to the future as we move through summer and into fall.
Last summer was filled with uncertainty across the state and nation. Still, district leaders and health and medical professionals worked together to create a plan that allowed us to open for face-to-face instruction as safely as possible in the fall of 2020. Many families chose this option while others opted for our virtual offerings. Overall, our enrollment remained strong.
Together, we re-opened schools and began the journey toward regular day-to-day operations. I want to offer my sincere appreciation to our families for placing utmost trust in serving their children. Since last spring, we have come a long way together, and it would not have been possible without your ongoing patience and support.
To our students who will be returning in the fall, I thank you for your patience as we moved through this past school year. The necessary changes to traditional routines were not always easy, but you showed great flexibility and resilience to be successful and to protect the health and safety of others.
To our Class of 2021, I commend you on the perseverance you have demonstrated over the past year. Some of you may have only been with us a short time, while for others, your journey as part of the School Board of Highlands County family started long ago in one of our kindergarten classrooms. One common thread weaving your graduating class together is that you approached this year with total resolve to overcome whatever challenges you faced and that you were determined to make the most out of your senior year of high school. I commend all of you for your tenacious spirit.
In a recent letter I sent to the Class of 2021, I shared that Helen Keller once said, “Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it.” Nelson Mandela also spoke very wisely about resilience when he said, “Do not judge me by my success; judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”
Class of 2021, I wish you all a bright and happy future. I know that the strength you have gained over the last year will serve you well as you cross the stage, leave our doors, and start the next chapter of your life.
Additionally, I want to recognize the administrators, teachers and staff for their tremendous work this year. From re-opening planning that began last summer, through changes to schedules, school campuses, and other necessary adjustments, you all made it possible for schools to open safely. You navigated new learning environments, new structures and routines, and undoubtedly new challenges. Through it all, you showed grit and resilience, and you restored a sense of normalcy for students. In the most challenging times, you rose to the occasion for children and their families when it was needed most, and I thank you all.
Looking toward the future, I it is my hope that summer brings welcomed glimpses of things to come. Students will return to classes as summer school begins, and programs like summer swim, driver’s education, and other school-related activities will once again be offered.
I look forward to welcoming students back in the fall, seeing parents and families at school open houses, and attending in-school and extracurricular activities that define the typical school experience for students in Highlands County.
In closing, I want to take this opportunity to recognize and thank the Highlands News-Sun for the beautiful insert included in the graduation edition of the newspaper highlighting our Senior Class of 2021. What a wonderful way for our seniors and their families to remember this special time in their lives!
Thank you, and have a safe and wonderful summer!
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of Highlands County schools.