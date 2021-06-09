Lake Placid citizens came together last month to benefit three local families who suffered losses of their children in a traffic accident. Matt K. Elliott, Vaughn Hathaway, Frank Young, Debra Elliott, Pastor Ray Cameron, Donald Clark, dozens of middle and high school students, Lake Placid Police Department and many more showed up in force to cook about 1,000 spaghetti dinners at the Genesis Center. Ticket holders showed up in a steady stream to support the three families.
Students pitch in before school's out
rwashington
