AVON PARK — Students from Cornerstone Christian Academy from kindergarten to seniors in high school rolled up their sleeves and set to work stuffing shoe boxes with gifts. The shoe boxes were filled with small toys and hygiene items that will be sent to children around the world. The shoe boxes were a part of Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.
School Administrator Melodee Davis said the kids packed about 200 shoe boxes. The students collected items and shoe boxes since school started, but had a big push in November.
In early December, teachers and chaperones took seven of the high school students to Atlanta for a few days. Davis said there were 197,000 boxes to pack and ship to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“There are so many needs and people who don’t know Jesus,” Davis said. “This is an easy way for our kids to connect with them. They really liked the stories that were told by former shoe box recipients while they were there.”
Davis said the shoe boxes open doors to reaching spiritual needs and physical needs such as digging wells, planting seeds and providing irrigation.
Emilie Franklin is a junior at the school and she went to Atlanta with her classmates. She said she had a wonderful time helping even though she did not know who would get the boxes.
“One of my favorite parts was while we were packing, listening to the stories of the kids who received the boxes,” Franklin said. “Once, there was only one box left and the family had twins. They opened the box and there was duplicate of everything. It’s amazing how God does things and gets the right box to the right person. He’s all over those shoe boxes. It was a cool experience and and it was good getting to know everyone in the group.”
Brooklyn Roberts is 10 years old and in the fourth grade. She was too young to go to Atlanta but still had a blast collecting shoe boxes at the school. When asked why she wanted to help strangers, she said because she was grateful for everything she has.
“There are people that have nothing; no food or clothing,” she said. “I have a home, clothes and food. I want to share the love.”