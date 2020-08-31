AVON PARK — A plan to expand a local nonprofit that helps people transition from being homeless to being renter, and eventually owners, will help train local builders.
It started last year with a roundtable discussion on local homelessness, although the roots go deeper than that.
At that forum in February 2019, Leslie Behm, CEO of Hope Haven Transitional Housing, said her program help homeless veterans and elderly but also individuals and families of all ages and backgrounds to have a place to stay, pay rent on it by holding a job and soon move on to being full-time residents in their own homes.
She has the program running at capacity out of Safari Inn in Sebring, but had plans for a village of tiny homes to expand the program.
She liked tiny homes because they are low cost up front, have lower operating costs than full-size homes and many apartments and many of them can fit in one location.
Also at the forum, Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel, president of South Florida State College (SFSC), said the college’s eight-week Construction and Utility Trades program courses needed projects for the students, and the two of them immediately began talking partnership.
Now, according to SFSC press releases, that partnership has brought 3D printing technology into the mix, giving student builders a chance to work and rework ideas for the houses quickly, and help make construction that much faster and easier for all involved.
Need
At the 2019 forum, Jane Beylinger of Hands for Homeless said that a “Point in Time Count” for homeless, volunteers identified 172 people living on the streets or in vacant, wooded areas. She expects the number is three times that.
Behm said all 26 rental units at Safari Inn stay full, with an average stay of six months, depending on a person or family’s situation, and a 95% success rate.
She gets 10-15 calls per day — every day — referring people for placement, which keeps Safari Inn filled. She’s wanted a way to move people into their own places.
“These homes will provide normalcy for them,” Behm said. “Everybody thinks that because someone is homeless, it’s because of drugs or alcohol. But that’s not the case for some of these people. Some have just fallen on hard times, and now with COVID-19, everyone’s fallen on bad times. For instance, we have families — mom and dad just lost their jobs, lost their home, and have nowhere else to go, so they’re out there.”
In early 2019, she had already started securing land for a community of miniature homes. On Oct. 1, 2019, the Highlands County Board of County Commission donated two parcels along EO Douglas Avenue in Sebring, just down the street from the Highlands County School District offices.
County commissioners had talked in late 2018 about leveraging State Housing Initiative Partnership funds to help reduce homelessness, and Community Programs Director Leah Sauls had already begun talking to organizations that help the homeless, culminating in the early 2019 forum.
Affordable
While tiny homes have become a niche form of housing for people of means wishing to downsize — featured on home design/decorating television shows — Hope Haven’s homes will be modest.
“These are not $40,000- $60,000 homes,” Behm said. “These are under-$8,000 homes, which is much more affordable for everyone involved.”
They’ll have everything any other home has: A living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, but will be 386 square feet, and efficient.
Behm said that the electric bill is not going to be $200-300 a month, nor will the water bill be $100.
“These homes will be something that my clients can afford,” Behm said.
Behm has worked with local government to waive or reduce some development fees, said she’s already raised building costs through local donations.
“Several churches have stepped up and really provided a good backing,” she said.
The first eight homes, she said, will go to singles or couples only. After that, the next phase will have slightly larger tiny homes for families.
Training
This term, SFSC students studying Basic Carpentry/Roofing and Basic Construction-Electrical classes will begin work on two tiny homes for Hope Haven.
Fred Hayes, coordinator of SFSC’s Trades program, said the carpentry/roofing program began Aug. 3 and construction/electrical started Aug. 10. As each new class rotates through the program, they will spend time building for Hope Haven.
“Once the students get to the midpoint in their training, we should be able to spend time in the field working on these projects for about three or four weeks,” Hayes said.
Each new class will mean a four-week delay before students get back to working on the tiny house, but the first batch of students should be ready to go shortly.
The sites will be ready, Hayes said: Behm has promised the septic systems will be in place and students can begin pouring the concrete slabs.
“Then we’ll work on the framework, the rough structure, and do the drywall work, as well as build the roof, Hayes said. “The electrical class would do the electrical work on the inside, so this project benefits students in our Trade programs.”
Modeling
As Behm goes out and explains the tiny house project to groups in the community, it helps to have visual aids. To assist her, SFSC Engineering Program Coordinator Garrett Lee used a 3D printer to make a miniaturized model.
“People can actually see the tiny house in a full 3D view and understand a little better than having to figure it out based on the plans and layout,” Lee said. “We were able to put together a prototype of the house in a couple of days. We printed the main body in one day and printed the roof another day, then put the two together.”
Lee said, 3D printing, a component of Mechatronics — computer-controlled manufacturing — helps with rapid prototyping or “one-offs.”
“In this case, we were able to come up with something and hit ‘print.’ The next day, you may want to tweak it a bit, hit ‘print,’ come back and check it again,” Lee said “To try to have this made out of something else would have been to do it with molding. You’d have to craft the dies and then it would be a month-long project. If something wasn’t right, you’d have to mold a whole new set of dyes.”
Behm said she’s talked to churches, Rotary clubs, and private groups that are interested, but want to know exactly what she’s talking about and want to see it.
“Garrett knocked the model out of the park,” Behm said. “The 3D tiny house model is small enough and lightweight enough that I can turn it around when I do presentations, and everybody will understand and see what I’m talking about.”
“It’s been hard work finding good people who understand the need and everything that has been donated. But I love what I do,” Behm added. “I just want to see it through and get this rolling and show everyone what we’re talking about.”
Interested?
For detailed information on any of SFSC’s Construction and Utility Trades courses, see the catalog at southflorida.edu/corpedschedule, call 863-201-7195, or email corporatetraining@southflorida.edu.
To register for any of the Construction and Utility Trades courses, call 863-784-7405.
To learn more about SFSC’s Mechatronics program, visit southflorida.edu and look under “Future Students” and “Degrees & Programs,” email leeg@southflorida.edu, or call 863-784-7439.