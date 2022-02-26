SEBRING — Students from Sebring Middle School visited the Sebring Police Department Friday to learn about a career in law enforcement. It was part of an eighth-grade, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) walking tour of businesses in the downtown area.
While at the police department, the students heard administrative assistant Annette Robb — the department’s 2016 civilian employee of the year — describe civilian careers in law enforcement. Sebring Police Department Supervising Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart and Cpl. Michael Hirsch also spoke with the students. Hirsch showed them the technology officers use while on the road.
The visit was all part of an AVID Career Day for eighth grade students. The kids followed a walking map of other businesses along North Ridgewood Drive to learn about other careers that might interest them.
During a full morning, they toured the Sebring Fire Department, Habitat for Humanity, the Children’s Museum, Flourish Salon, the Circle Theatre, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services (financial investment advisors); Legacy Bicycles; 1st Look Realty; Organically Local restaurant; and Get Fish Slapped.
AVID teacher Sarah Miller explained the goal of the tour.
“This is a program for students who have potential and determination to do well in classes,” Miller said. “This class gives them the support they need to take advanced classes, and prepare them for college. They are usually the first generation in their family to go to college.”
Miller also teaches them leadership skills and other tools for advancement.
“This is about mentoring an entire class of kids to be successful in their careers,” she said. “We are showing them what’s possible.”
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency helped arrange visits with the businesses and created a map for the kids to follow, Miller said.