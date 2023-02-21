SEBRING — Clinton Johnson dropped out of a ceiling and into the center of middle school students.
The firefighter “probie” with Sebring Fire Station No. 14 slid down the traditional fireman’s pole from the upstairs of the station. As soon as he hit the ground, he demonstrated how quickly firefighters can put on 60 pounds of gear – including boots, helmet gloves, backpack oxygen tank, and all the rest.
“He did it in 1 minute, 23 seconds; I timed him,” said Connor Stevens, a Sebring Middle School seventh grader with a second hand on his watch. Stevens wants to be a police officer or a firefighter. “I want to help people,” he said.
Stevens and other Sebring Middle School students toured the firehouse Friday as part of the school’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Career Day.
“They are learning the ins and outs of what it takes to run a business, entrepreneurship,” said Jordan Kinsey, a physical education teacher and AVID coordinator at the school. “Some of our kids want to get a college degree, others are focused on which specialties they can get, such as hairstylist.”
The students visited 10 local “businesses” including the Sebring Police Department, Organically Local restaurant, The Branded Cactus Salon, Sweetwater Coffee Company, Get Fish Slapped marketing agency, and Legacy Bicycles.
While at the police station, the students learned about what police do and their communications equipment; at the fire station, they learned about the tools firefighters use.
“It can be grueling,” Station Capt. Chad Marley told the group of more than 20 students. “You can see the tools we walk around with, 65-75 pounds minimal. We get here at 7 in the morning and we’re here all day and all night until 7 the next morning.”
Johnson, fully outfitted, stood still long enough to trip an alarm on his backpack. The alarm starts screaming when its wearer stops moving; if a firefighter collapses inside a building or is buried in rubble, his stationary form trips the alarm and it doesn’t stop beeping for a long time.
“Here at the fire department was the best,” said seventh grader Lily Prevatte. “The air tank is pretty cool, and how they help people all the time.”
There may be a reason Prevatte was so receptive to the demonstration. “I want to be a flight paramedic,” she said.
Gatlin Clair also enjoyed the firefighter demonstration, but he has a different plan for his life.
“I want to go to college to get a business degree,” Gatlin said. “I want to have a business selling dirt bikes and ATVs.”
These kids have plans, and local professionals are showing the way.
“With hard work and determination, these students can do anything,” Kinsey said. “There are so many varieties of opportunities here locally that they don’t have to go anywhere.”
John Varady, school district director for AVID, thanked local businesses and professionals who took time to engage the students Friday.
“We are extremely appreciative of all the businesses and everyone involved who dedicated time and resources to support the students of our district,” he said.
“Experiences do a great deal to inform students about their post-secondary options, and the plentiful career pathways in Highlands County.”