SEBRING — Clinton Johnson dropped out of a ceiling and into the center of middle school students.

The firefighter “probie” with Sebring Fire Station No. 14 slid down the traditional fireman’s pole from the upstairs of the station. As soon as he hit the ground, he demonstrated how quickly firefighters can put on 60 pounds of gear – including boots, helmet gloves, backpack oxygen tank, and all the rest.

