Years ago, I do not have a date, Ann Landers had this information in a column:
Socialism: You have two cows, Give one cow to your neighbor.
Communism: You have two cows. Give both cows to the government, and they might give you some of the milk.
Fascism: You have two cows. You give all the milk to the government, and the government sells it.
Nazism: You have two cows. The government shoots you and takes both cows.
Anarchism: You have two cows. Keep both of the cows, shoot the government agent and steal another cow
Capitalism: You have two cows. Sell one and buy a bull.
Food for thought to the young, open mind. Capitalism works ... try it. The others do not. Study history.
Frank Parker
Sebring