Years ago, I do not have a date, Ann Landers had this information in a column:

Socialism: You have two cows, Give one cow to your neighbor.

Communism: You have two cows. Give both cows to the government, and they might give you some of the milk.

Fascism: You have two cows. You give all the milk to the government, and the government sells it.

Nazism: You have two cows. The government shoots you and takes both cows.

Anarchism: You have two cows. Keep both of the cows, shoot the government agent and steal another cow

Capitalism: You have two cows. Sell one and buy a bull.

Food for thought to the young, open mind. Capitalism works ... try it. The others do not. Study history.

Frank Parker

Sebring